Pedro Sánchez dijo recientemente que no dormiría tranquilo si formara un gobierno con Podemos, pero no siempre ha lanzado ese mensaje. El líder del PSOE, en una entrevista en Hoy por Hoy realizada en 2016, aseguraba que soñaba con poder formar un gobierno de coalición con los partidos del cambio.

El descubrimiento de esta entrevista llega por parte de Maldita Hemeroteca, que ha desvelado este cambio de parecer del presidente del Gobierno. La reflexión de Sánchez es la siguiente:

"Déjeme por lo menos soñar, intentar por lo menos formar Gobierno, porque si no yo creo que sería un fracaso para todos. Si tuvierámos que repetir las elecciones, significaría que las fuerzas del cambio no nos hemos entendido y no hemos tampoco escuchado lo que nos dijeron los españoles. Y es que no quieren que monopolice ese cambio una formación política u otra".

Las respuestas se mezclan entre el enfado y el humor.

