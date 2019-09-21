Pedro Sánchez dijo recientemente que no dormiría tranquilo si formara un gobierno con Podemos, pero no siempre ha lanzado ese mensaje. El líder del PSOE, en una entrevista en Hoy por Hoy realizada en 2016, aseguraba que soñaba con poder formar un gobierno de coalición con los partidos del cambio.
El descubrimiento de esta entrevista llega por parte de Maldita Hemeroteca, que ha desvelado este cambio de parecer del presidente del Gobierno. La reflexión de Sánchez es la siguiente:
"Déjeme por lo menos soñar, intentar por lo menos formar Gobierno, porque si no yo creo que sería un fracaso para todos. Si tuvierámos que repetir las elecciones, significaría que las fuerzas del cambio no nos hemos entendido y no hemos tampoco escuchado lo que nos dijeron los españoles. Y es que no quieren que monopolice ese cambio una formación política u otra".
[2016]
Cuando Sánchez soñaba con formar Gobierno con otras fuerzas políticas porque si se repitieran elecciones significaría que "no hemos escuchado lo que nos dicen los españoles, que no quieren que monopolice ese cambio una formación política"
Más a las 15h en @Juliaenlaonda pic.twitter.com/4CyaZTltO8
— MALDITA HEMEROTECA (@Mhemeroteca) September 20, 2019
Las respuestas se mezclan entre el enfado y el humor.
Que cara más dura se gasta el amigo.
— Jose Luis (@DeSierraMadrid) September 20, 2019
Es la leche... y ni colorados se ponen... y se presentarán los mismos... q es lo peor pic.twitter.com/bz382boW3u
— jorge arias marzan (@jariasmar) September 20, 2019
El problema con @sanchezcastejon no es ya que no escuche a otros políticos, es que no se escucha a sí mismo.
Pero mira, a la CEOE sí que la oye y la escucha.
— Carlos Saco (@carlos_saco) September 20, 2019
— Pepe Willem (@aborigenmadrid) September 20, 2019
