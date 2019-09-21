Diario Público
Diario Público

Twitter ‘Cuevadanos’ y ‘Box Atapuerca’, las cuentas que ironizan sobre Ciudadanos y Vox

Por

Internet es un lugar en el que la sátira puede campar a sus anchas para hacer reir a miles de personas. Y es que, en ocasiones, la mejor forma de combatir algunas corrientes es desde el humor, algo que saben perfectamente Cuevadanos y Box Atapuerca.

Ambas cuentas nacieron para ridiculizar, desde la ironía, a los partidos Ciudadanos y Vox respectivamente, aunque lanzan multitud de mensajes satíricos de diferentes políticos y empresarios.

