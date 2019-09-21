Internet es un lugar en el que la sátira puede campar a sus anchas para hacer reir a miles de personas. Y es que, en ocasiones, la mejor forma de combatir algunas corrientes es desde el humor, algo que saben perfectamente Cuevadanos y Box Atapuerca.
Ambas cuentas nacieron para ridiculizar, desde la ironía, a los partidos Ciudadanos y Vox respectivamente, aunque lanzan multitud de mensajes satíricos de diferentes políticos y empresarios.
- ¿QUIÉN VIVE EN UN HONGO SIN MADRID CENTRAL?
- ¡JOTA ALMEIDA!
- ¿Y QUIÉN PILLA EL COCHE HASTA PARA PASEAR?
- ¡JOTA ALMEIDA!
- ¿QUIÉN QUITA CARTELES NADA MÁS LLEGAR?
- ¡JOTA ALMEIDA, JOTA ALMEIDA!
¡JOTA ALMEIDA YA LLEGÓ!
— Cuevadanos (@cuevadanos) July 1, 2019
¿Habéis pensado por qué Díaz Ayuso suele salir en las fotos como si pasara algo muy raro a un par de metros?
Ejemplo:
¿Qué coño hace ese unicornio naranja gateando? pic.twitter.com/cnnD1S4oUa
— Cuevadanos (@cuevadanos) May 24, 2019
¿Por qué está Bruce Willis con un tutú rosa y peluca azul en un acto del PP?
Con lo mal que combina, además pic.twitter.com/Y43yxCyruM
— Cuevadanos (@cuevadanos) May 24, 2019
Pablo, ¿no ves ese churro saltarín con sombrero que está escondido entre los setos?
¿DE VERDAD NO LO VES? pic.twitter.com/DWx9Ry7Nb0
— Cuevadanos (@cuevadanos) May 24, 2019
Supernormal... Heidi en el metro...
No estoy loca, no estoy loca, NO estoy loca, NO ESTOY loca, NO ESTOY LOCA pic.twitter.com/BAffBlGjkn
— Cuevadanos (@cuevadanos) May 24, 2019
RT = cazando moscas
Corazoncito = imitando a gatico pequeño para ganar votos https://t.co/CswdYlAEMG
— Cuevadanos (@cuevadanos) February 25, 2019
Nuestro líder hace algo más que lamentarse por las inundaciones y ha comenzado a beberse toda el agua que pueda. Colabora y sigue su ejemplo. #BOXContraLaDANA pic.twitter.com/ght3iheLtX
— BOX ATAPUERCA???????? ???????? ???????? ???????? ???????? (@BOX_ESP) September 16, 2019
Amancio Ortiga se llevará en su yate a todos los menores del ‘Open Arms’ para darles trabajo pic.twitter.com/xIS6ithwGi
— BOX ATAPUERCA???????? ???????? ???????? ???????? ???????? (@BOX_ESP) August 10, 2019
Podemos contener trazas de cacahuetes y homofobia pic.twitter.com/E5IUxu74PP
— BOX ATAPUERCA???????? ???????? ???????? ???????? ???????? (@BOX_ESP) July 4, 2019
A todos los MENAS les van a regalar el iPhone 11. Retuitea si te indigna.
— BOX ATAPUERCA???????? ???????? ???????? ???????? ???????? (@BOX_ESP) September 12, 2019
También exigimos a la Comunidad de Madrid la lista de nombres de personas que ponen piña a la pizza
— BOX ATAPUERCA???????? ???????? ???????? ???????? ???????? (@BOX_ESP) July 12, 2019
