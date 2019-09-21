Internet es un lugar en el que la sátira puede campar a sus anchas para hacer reir a miles de personas. Y es que, en ocasiones, la mejor forma de combatir algunas corrientes es desde el humor, algo que saben perfectamente Cuevadanos y Box Atapuerca.

Ambas cuentas nacieron para ridiculizar, desde la ironía, a los partidos Ciudadanos y Vox respectivamente, aunque lanzan multitud de mensajes satíricos de diferentes políticos y empresarios.

Supernormal... Heidi en el metro...

No estoy loca, no estoy loca, NO estoy loca, NO ESTOY loca, NO ESTOY LOCA pic.twitter.com/BAffBlGjkn

