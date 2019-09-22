Diario Público
Monedero abronca a Errejón después de que Más Madrid decidiese presentarse a las elecciones generales. / EFE
Reprimenda de Juan Carlos Monedero a Íñigo Errejón después de que la asamblea general de su partido, Más Madrid, haya votado a favor de presentarse a las elecciones generales.

"Lejos de unir, ha dividido. Perdimos la Alcaldía y la Comunidad de Madrid. Ahora sigue", ha escrito Monedero en su cuenta personal de Twitter.

El cofundador de Podemos ha recordado que "unidad es lo que dijeron las bases a Errejón en Vistalegre II", en referencia al Consejo Estatal de Podemos en el que Pablo Iglesias se impuso a Errejón en la secretaría general del partido.

"Podemos le puso a 11 personas liberadas para presentarse como candidato a la Comunidad de Madrid. Errejón usó ese dinero para montar su partido", Más Madrid, criticó Juan Carlos Monedero en su cuenta de Twitter.

