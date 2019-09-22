Reprimenda de Juan Carlos Monedero a Íñigo Errejón después de que la asamblea general de su partido, Más Madrid, haya votado a favor de presentarse a las elecciones generales.
"Lejos de unir, ha dividido. Perdimos la Alcaldía y la Comunidad de Madrid. Ahora sigue", ha escrito Monedero en su cuenta personal de Twitter.
Unidad es lo que dijeron las bases a @ierrejon en Vistalegre II. @podemos le puso a 11 personas liberadas para presentarse a la Comunidad. Errejón usó ese dinero para montar su partido. Lejos de unir ha dividido. Perdimos la alcaldía y la CAM. Ahora sigue. https://t.co/fyywzIwL2I
— Juan Carlos Monedero (@MonederoJC) September 22, 2019
El cofundador de Podemos ha recordado que "unidad es lo que dijeron las bases a Errejón en Vistalegre II", en referencia al Consejo Estatal de Podemos en el que Pablo Iglesias se impuso a Errejón en la secretaría general del partido.
"Podemos le puso a 11 personas liberadas para presentarse como candidato a la Comunidad de Madrid. Errejón usó ese dinero para montar su partido", Más Madrid, criticó Juan Carlos Monedero en su cuenta de Twitter.
