El vídeo de unos ciclistas rescatando a un ciervo de morir ahogado en un río se ha viralizado en muy pocos días. Todo ocurrió en la localidad granadina de Huéscar, el pasado sábado por la mañana. Varios ciclistas se encontraban en la sierra de Maitena cuando vieron a un ciervo que se estaba ahogando.
Al encontrarlo intentaron rescatarle de varias formas sin éxito, hasta que consiguieron sacar al animal del agua tirando de sus astas. Uno de los ciclistas grabó el momento y lo colgó en la red.
????????♂️ Un grupo de ciclistas rescatan a un ciervo de morir ahogado en #Huéscar (Granada)
El animal estaba atrapado en un aljibe que se había llenado de agua por las últimas lluvias. ¡Queremos más gente así! ????????????
[ ???? Club Ciclista Huéscar 1925 ] #PorqueLosAnimalesImportan pic.twitter.com/CvXqIXmONh
— PACMA (@PartidoPACMA) September 21, 2019
En pocas horas Internet se llenó de mensajes de agradecimiento.
Maravilloso. El ser, siendo humano.
— David (@pulidofernandez) September 22, 2019
????????????????????????el mundo hay mucha gente así felicidades esto hace siempre un mundo mejor !!!!!
— tessy (@tessy03919753) September 22, 2019
Menos mal que hay gente estupenda y que merece la pena gracias a todos
— Fátima Gutierrez (@FatimaCadiz12) September 21, 2019
Generosa acción de los ciclistas salvar al ciervo de que se ahogara. Necesitamos muchas personas así. Lo malo es que cuando se abra la temporada de caza pueda ser abatido por las balas de cazadores sin compasión. El ser humano debe ser compasivo con todas la criaturas vivientes.
— partidocracia1 (@PartidocraciaR) September 22, 2019
