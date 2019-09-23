Diario Público
Diario Público

Twitter El impactante vídeo de unos ciclistas rescatando a un ciervo de morir ahogado

Por

El vídeo de unos ciclistas rescatando a un ciervo de morir ahogado en un río se ha viralizado en muy pocos días. Todo ocurrió en la localidad granadina de Huéscar, el pasado sábado por la mañana. Varios ciclistas se encontraban en la sierra de Maitena cuando vieron a un ciervo que se estaba ahogando.

Al encontrarlo intentaron rescatarle de varias formas sin éxito, hasta que consiguieron sacar al animal del agua tirando de sus astas. Uno de los ciclistas grabó el momento y lo colgó en la red.

En pocas horas Internet se llenó de mensajes de agradecimiento.

Lo último en Tremending

En este artículo