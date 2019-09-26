“A la izquierda española no la organiza ni Marie Kondo”, decía Javier Durán. A la luz del nacimiento de Más País, el partido de Íñigo Errejón, y los movimientos de coaliciones de izquierda, ciertamente podría ser un buen resumen.
Pero hay más formas de resumir la división de la izquierda. El tuitero Manuel de BCN ha optado por explicarlo con gifs, esas imágenes en movimiento que llenan las redes sociales. El resultado es tronchante.
¿Se puede explicar la división de la izquierda española en seis gifs?
Se puede explicar la división de la izquierda española en seis gifs.
????️????️????
— Manuel de BCN (@Manuel_de_BCN) September 26, 2019
La ilusión. pic.twitter.com/EzRBznKZtT
— Manuel de BCN (@Manuel_de_BCN) September 26, 2019
El ego. pic.twitter.com/kbvLOLvSHN
— Manuel de BCN (@Manuel_de_BCN) September 26, 2019
Las diferencias. pic.twitter.com/rxUM0WemRV
— Manuel de BCN (@Manuel_de_BCN) September 26, 2019
Las escisiones. pic.twitter.com/eLBCTuVC5F
— Manuel de BCN (@Manuel_de_BCN) September 26, 2019
El jaleo pic.twitter.com/sPJ9ItTY37
— Manuel de BCN (@Manuel_de_BCN) September 26, 2019
La decepción. pic.twitter.com/vcTy3gApJW
— Manuel de BCN (@Manuel_de_BCN) September 26, 2019
Otro tuitero ha aportado un gif más a modo de lo que podría ser el desenlace final.
Y al final gobiernan estos pic.twitter.com/efD1QkCDCn
— Supel Latón (@Supel_Laton) September 26, 2019
