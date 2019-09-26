Diario Público
ELECCIONES 10-N La división de la izquierda, explicada en seis gifs (y el desenlace final)

“A la izquierda española no la organiza ni Marie Kondo”, decía Javier Durán. A la luz del nacimiento de Más País, el partido de Íñigo Errejón, y los movimientos de coaliciones de izquierda, ciertamente podría ser un buen resumen.

Pero hay más formas de resumir la división de la izquierda. El tuitero Manuel de BCN ha optado por explicarlo con gifs, esas imágenes en movimiento que llenan las redes sociales. El resultado es tronchante.

Otro tuitero ha aportado un gif más a modo de lo que podría ser el desenlace final.

