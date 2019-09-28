Un concejal prueba un táser (no parece gustarle)
Era totalmente innecesario, quizá por eso lo hizo. El concejal de Seguridad de Moraleja de Enmedio prueba un una pistola eléctrica que la Policía Municipal va a comenzar a usar. Sus gritos, entre las risas de los asistentes, hacen de esta una pieza audiovisual imprescindible.
“Si fabricas goma 2, puertas Raventós”
Esta semana se ha hecho viral un vídeo de varios guardias civiles tirando abajo la puerta de un domicilio, supuestamente en el operativo en el que se detuvo a nueve miembros de los CDR. La resistencia de la puerta ha sido objeto de muchos chistes y también de este sketch del programa Polonia de TV3.
Brutal. "Si fabriques Goma-2, Portes Raventós". pic.twitter.com/HEz18Ahfp3
— Manuel García (@Candeliano) September 27, 2019
El cuerpo de Bob Pop, como metáfora de la política española
En la política se suelen usar muchas metáforas para rebajar la fuerza de los conceptos. Así pues "luchas" o "batallas" internas, pasan a llamarse "pulsos" entre políticos, pero utilizar un cuerpo para hablar de la situación política de un país ya es otro cantar.
¿Qué cuerpo se le quedará a @BobPopVeTV tras el 10 de noviembre? #LateMotiv pic.twitter.com/3WFeldEZe6
— Late Motiv en Movistar+ (@LateMotivCero) September 26, 2019
El inquietante robot Atlas de Boston Dynamics, haciendo parkour
¿Quieres pasar miedo? Mira este vídeo del robot ‘Atlas’ de Boston Dynamics. Hasta que no tengamos la absoluta certeza que van a cumplir las tres leyes de la robótica de Asimov, máquinas con estas capacidades asustan un poquito.
Los rascacielos, a lo largo de la historia
Desde la Casa Consistorial de Filadelfia, con 167 metros en 1901 hasta la Dubai Creek Tower con unos 1.300 metros, que se estima que concluirá en 2020.
Freddie Mercury, en versión perruna
Al gran cantante le ha salido un imitador perruno. Buddy Mercury es un famoso perro que no puede evitar tocar el piano y aullar al sentir la música. Su pequeña dueña también ha salido amante del ritmo. Está claro que los perros se parecen a los dueños.
The perfect video does not exi— pic.twitter.com/UK7rM623Ng
— Chad Loder ➐ (@chadloder) September 26, 2019
