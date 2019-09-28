Más Madrid, formación liderada por Íñigo Errejón, ha sido el centro de las risas por un pequeño detalle en uno de sus perfiles de Twitter.
La formación progresista tenía de cabecera en su perfil de Más Madrid Jóvenes un grupo de zagales que, según varios tuiteros, es de un banco de imágenes. Esto significa que habría sido utilizada por otras empresas y cuentas. El que ha cazado el gazapo ha sido Vidushi.
No lo sé Rick ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ pic.twitter.com/aJcU9MRgKz
— Vidushi (@vidushi_i) September 28, 2019
Rápidamente, al hacerse virales las bromas, la propia organización ha decidido cambiar la instantánea.
Ya la han cambiado pic.twitter.com/pCZsQyXHzf
— Biener Ingeniería (@bienerasesores) September 28, 2019
Para muchos no ha sido para tanto: "Esas fotos se compran en bancos de fotos. Es una práctica bastante habitual en empresas y páginas web. No veo el escándalo", comentaba un tuitero.
Esas fotos se compran en bancos de fotos. Es una práctica bastante habitual en empresas y páginas web. No veo el escándalo
— Niño fúnebre (@n_funebre) September 28, 2019
Hay quienes han encontrado esa imagen multiplicada en Internet.
Brutal pic.twitter.com/b8bC7aubor
— KlaseObrera (@Klaseobreratk) September 28, 2019
Incluso hay quienes afean la conducta del partido: "Al parecer, Más Madrid no dispone de jóvenes comprometidos con la causa", dice otro tuitero de manera irónica.
A ver @ierrejon @RitaMaestre , me interesa saber cuánto cuesta utilizar una foto, ya sabes, de esas que escoges en Google, salen muy caras?@MasMadrid__ @masmadridjoven
Al parecer MasMadrid no dispone de jóvenes comprometidos con la causa ???????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/4UAIIXhYrX
— EnNegrita???? ¡Bella Ciao! #FEMXARXA (@en_neg) September 28, 2019
Por supuesto, no han faltado las bromas sobre Madrid y Australia, empresa que también ha usado la foto.
More Australia, less Madrid... pic.twitter.com/CtPsYCWwpv
— Now Flat (@nowflat) September 28, 2019
que hubiera puesto esta, ya total..... pic.twitter.com/TCbdya4q4H
— Amargaíta me tenéis (@TeneisMe) September 28, 2019
— Mr. Jorsman (@grouchymur) September 28, 2019
Cambiar por Más Madrid pic.twitter.com/OojQk09nkn
— Mayuri (@mayuriashisogi) September 28, 2019
— Joseant (@Josh_2oxp) September 28, 2019
