Más Madrid, formación liderada por Íñigo Errejón, ha sido el centro de las risas por un pequeño detalle en uno de sus perfiles de Twitter.

La formación progresista tenía de cabecera en su perfil de Más Madrid Jóvenes un grupo de zagales que, según varios tuiteros, es de un banco de imágenes. Esto significa que habría sido utilizada por otras empresas y cuentas. El que ha cazado el gazapo ha sido Vidushi.

Rápidamente, al hacerse virales las bromas, la propia organización ha decidido cambiar la instantánea.

Para muchos no ha sido para tanto: "Esas fotos se compran en bancos de fotos. Es una práctica bastante habitual en empresas y páginas web. No veo el escándalo", comentaba un tuitero.

Hay quienes han encontrado esa imagen multiplicada en Internet.

Incluso hay quienes afean la conducta del partido: "Al parecer, Más Madrid no dispone de jóvenes comprometidos con la causa", dice otro tuitero de manera irónica.

Por supuesto, no han faltado las bromas sobre Madrid y Australia, empresa que también ha usado la foto.

