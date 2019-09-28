Diario Público
Rocío Monasterio, diputada por Vox en la Comunidad de Madrid, ha declarado en una entrevista en La Razón que Íñigo Errejón es el político más atractivo según su punto de vista.

En una entrevista en el que se ahonda en la vida personal de la política y se preguntan cosas como su reallity show, comida o música favorita, la candidata ultraderechitsa se decanta físicamente por el líder de Más País.

Tras el eco de las declaraciones, Monasterio ha vuelto a apuntillar en torno a esta cuestión, vía redes sociales.

Las bromas, como no podían ser de otra manera, han sido continuadas durante el día.

