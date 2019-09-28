Rocío Monasterio, diputada por Vox en la Comunidad de Madrid, ha declarado en una entrevista en La Razón que Íñigo Errejón es el político más atractivo según su punto de vista.
En una entrevista en el que se ahonda en la vida personal de la política y se preguntan cosas como su reallity show, comida o música favorita, la candidata ultraderechitsa se decanta físicamente por el líder de Más País.
????️???? #Portada #Portadas #EnPortada Mañana, en LA RAZÓN pic.twitter.com/PSowiMIvmX
— Juan Pablo Bellido (@JPBellido) September 27, 2019
Tras el eco de las declaraciones, Monasterio ha vuelto a apuntillar en torno a esta cuestión, vía redes sociales.
¡Claro que para nosotros en @vox_es lo más atractivo en política hoy es Errejón! ¡Es el que va a destrozar a la izquierda! ???????? https://t.co/OsiRMSn4ld
— Rocio Monasterio (@monasterioR) September 28, 2019
Las bromas, como no podían ser de otra manera, han sido continuadas durante el día.
Nadie puede competir con quien es capaz de sacarle una declaración a una institución entera, la Guardia Civil. No a una persona, a una institución. Y que luego consigue que Rocío Monasterio declare su inclinación terrenal por Errejón. Imbatible https://t.co/4TyKrVZpV2
— Pedro Águeda (@pedroagueda) September 27, 2019
Lo más sensato que he escuchado decir a Rocío Monasterio, aparte de que Errejón le parezca atractivo es esto???? pic.twitter.com/1DCe6FzOqs
— Xesús Astur (@AsturXesus) September 28, 2019
Primero Carmen Lomana y ahora Rocío Monasterio diciendo que Errejón está bueno. Yo ya no puedo más con la postverdad...
— Irene Ruiz Roldán ???? (@EireneRR) September 28, 2019
— unmundolibre (@unmundolibre) September 28, 2019
Ayyyyy pic.twitter.com/miPMCIH5gf
— El Agustín Jiménez (@AGUSTIJIMENEZ) September 28, 2019
"El Político más atractivo es Errejón."
Rocío Monasterio, VOX.
Su transversalidad es irresistible para la extrema derecha ????????♀️#FelizSábado pic.twitter.com/9vp2T8ZC07
— Indignad@s!! (@Sentid2016Comun) September 28, 2019
