La esperada gira de conciertos de Rosalía tuvo por fin la fase de venta de entradas, aunque desató la indignación en las redes sociales. Varios usuarios denunciaban la imposibilidad para avanzar en las colas virtuales, a lo que rápidamente se sumó ver entradas en reventa por precios disparados.
Una tuitera reveló las incoherencias y los portales de reventa que se benefician de las ganas de los fans de ver a Rosalía en directo. "Os preguntáis por que no hay entradas para Rosalía? Las han comprado páginas de reventa como Stub Hub donde tienen 20 disponibles por zona, en algunas incluso 60. Las que costaban 32€ ahora cuestan 70€", asegura @Laiapf en el hilo.
Os preguntáis por que no hay entradas para Rosalía?
Las han comprado páginas de reventa como @StubHub donde tienen 20 disponibles por zona, en algunas incluso 60.
Las que costaban 32€ ahora cuestan 70€ pic.twitter.com/vzwdo15Au4
— Laia (@laiapaf) September 20, 2019
UNA ENTRADA PARA ROSALIA 700€????? pic.twitter.com/5HX68BH2NJ
— Laia (@laiapaf) September 20, 2019
1800€ PARA VER EN CONCIERTO A ROSALIA pic.twitter.com/TpZt20wh4h
— Laia (@laiapaf) September 20, 2019
Es irónico cuando las entradas en el Sant Jordi (Barcelona) no superaban los 80€. pic.twitter.com/3JzK6YDT7Z
— Laia (@laiapaf) September 20, 2019
Mirad esto: https://t.co/rnTU6wTvuU
— Laia (@laiapaf) September 20, 2019
HE OÍDO 9.000€?! https://t.co/9IXqXsxcUB
— Laia (@laiapaf) September 20, 2019
