Todos hemos visto alguna vez ver a un animal bostezar. El bostezo no se produce únicamente en las personas, sino que muchas más especies también lo hacen.
Cuando los perros y los gatos bostezan no siempre es un signo de cansancio. En ocasiones, necesitan hacerlo porque los bostezos cambios en el cuerpo del perro y con ello el aumento de la frecuencia cardiaca y el flujo de sangre al cerebro, llenando los pulmones con oxígeno y así eliminando dióxido de carbono. De esta forma, estos animales se oxigenan.
El tuitero Nacho ha iniciado un hilo de mascotas bostezando al que se le han sumado cientos de usuarios.
¿Sale hilo de sus mascotas bostezando? Empiezo yo. Miren que belleza. ???? pic.twitter.com/hCJAtnnOPY
— Nacho ???? (@hookdump) September 28, 2019
— sofoncio (@httpchoripan) September 28, 2019
Galya bostezando. pic.twitter.com/xbu607qEgj
— Naty ☣️ (@Negriet) September 29, 2019
Boquita ???? pic.twitter.com/DKP2mPIzW8
— ☠ (@CandelariaItrz) September 28, 2019
Lola ???? pic.twitter.com/n8FluojeIV
— arpía ☀️ (@pia_dmn) September 29, 2019
— Pedro Segovia (@pepeesegovia) September 28, 2019
— Anahí sin S (@__ReinaPiscola) September 29, 2019
La amo ???? pic.twitter.com/mE2iEoMzXC
— C (@CandeMieri) September 29, 2019
— Agus Mongi (@agu_mongi) September 29, 2019
— Tamruizdiaz (@Tamruizdiaz1) September 28, 2019
Hermoso pic.twitter.com/b4DPjboZ6U
— María Jøsé Solis (@Cote_Solis) September 29, 2019
— Cyn Gu (@CynGutierrez5) September 30, 2019
— Fer???? (@Ferrlastra21) September 29, 2019
— Camila Sosa (@camiladvsosa) September 28, 2019
Al mismo tiempo y todo! ???????? pic.twitter.com/1p8uBsXpcr
— Ani (@anialdanav) September 28, 2019
— Lou Del Frari (@delfrarilourdes) September 28, 2019
???????????? pic.twitter.com/4gkzOBrskw
— wandi (@wandicurell) September 28, 2019
— Pau (@paupKa) September 28, 2019
