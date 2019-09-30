Diario Público
Diario Público

Animales Bostezando ¿Estás de lunes? Mira quién está peor

Por

Todos hemos visto alguna vez ver a un animal bostezar. El bostezo no se produce únicamente en las personas, sino que muchas más especies también lo hacen.

Cuando los perros y los gatos bostezan no siempre es un signo de cansancio. En ocasiones, necesitan hacerlo porque los bostezos cambios en el cuerpo del perro y con ello el aumento de la frecuencia cardiaca y el flujo de sangre al cerebro, llenando los pulmones con oxígeno y así eliminando dióxido de carbono. De esta forma, estos animales se oxigenan.

El tuitero Nacho ha iniciado un hilo de mascotas bostezando al que se le han sumado cientos de usuarios.

Lo último en Tremending