Diario Público
Diario Público

Twitter “Cambiar el envoltorio, pero seguir igual“: el tuit sobre la doble moral de algunas empresas

Por

La concienciación por la crisis climática crece cada día, las manifestaciones se producen en muchas partes del mundo y el pasado viernes se celebró la huelga mundial por el clima. En España se convocaron un centenar de actividades para exigir soluciones a la crisis climática, entre las cuales, se produjeron manifestaciones en Madrid y Barcelona.

Para solucionar la crisis climática, el papel de las empresas es fundamental ya que ellas son las responsables de una gran parte de las emisiones que provocan este cambio en el clima.

Durante el mes de septiembre, Burger King y McDonald’s anunciaron que dejarán de regalar juguetes de plástico con sus menús infantiles y Zara lleva un tiempo anunciando su voluntad de que en 2025 toda su ropa esté hecha de telas sostenibles.

Ante estas informaciones, la tuitera Carmen Romero ha querido poner el foco en las contradicciones en dichas empresas: "Capitalismo verde es que McDonald deje de usar plástico, pero siga teniendo a la gente echando más horas que un reloj. Que Zara fabrique eco, pero las niñas de Bangladés sigan en condiciones inhumanas".

El tuit acumula casi 5.000 retuits y más de 11.000 favoritos. Muchos usuarios han aplaudido a Romero, aunque otros le han recriminado que es muy difícil salir del sistema y muchas personas caen en este tipo de contradicciones.

Lo último en Tremending

En este artículo