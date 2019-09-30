La concienciación por la crisis climática crece cada día, las manifestaciones se producen en muchas partes del mundo y el pasado viernes se celebró la huelga mundial por el clima. En España se convocaron un centenar de actividades para exigir soluciones a la crisis climática, entre las cuales, se produjeron manifestaciones en Madrid y Barcelona.
Para solucionar la crisis climática, el papel de las empresas es fundamental ya que ellas son las responsables de una gran parte de las emisiones que provocan este cambio en el clima.
Durante el mes de septiembre, Burger King y McDonald’s anunciaron que dejarán de regalar juguetes de plástico con sus menús infantiles y Zara lleva un tiempo anunciando su voluntad de que en 2025 toda su ropa esté hecha de telas sostenibles.
Ante estas informaciones, la tuitera Carmen Romero ha querido poner el foco en las contradicciones en dichas empresas: "Capitalismo verde es que McDonald deje de usar plástico, pero siga teniendo a la gente echando más horas que un reloj. Que Zara fabrique eco, pero las niñas de Bangladés sigan en condiciones inhumanas".
Capitalismo verde es que McDonald deje de usar plástico, pero siga teniendo a la gente echando más horas que un reloj.
Que Zara fabrique eco, pero las niñas de Bangladés sigan en condiciones inhumanas.
— Carmen Romero???? (@carmenrogo10) September 28, 2019
El tuit acumula casi 5.000 retuits y más de 11.000 favoritos. Muchos usuarios han aplaudido a Romero, aunque otros le han recriminado que es muy difícil salir del sistema y muchas personas caen en este tipo de contradicciones.
Twiteado desde tu iPhone... pic.twitter.com/QpmXwcYTzJ
— Desmond (@desmond_hume_) September 28, 2019
Capitalismo verde es defender lo verde usando los productos del capitalismo
— lolísimo! (@loldeloles) September 29, 2019
Menos mal que Amancio tiene pasta para comprarse el cielo...!!
— ernesto carrera (@oernestocarrera) September 28, 2019
Cambiar el envoltorio, pero seguir igual
— Mario Martín (@dramario_) September 28, 2019
Tienes razón, pero hay que empezar por algo, aunque sea pequeños gestos, aunque insisto, tienes toda la razón, de hecho nuestra sociedad tiene muchos ejemplos más de doble moral... Vender bolsas en supermercados y luego vendernos cualquier pedazo de fruta empacado... En fin.
— Milton Rivera Correa (@RiveraBass) September 28, 2019
