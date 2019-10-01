Diario Público
Descubrir América, caerse del guindo, inventar la sopa de ajo… Así podría resumirse la siguiente noticia: La exdiputada del partido ultraderechista Vox por Baleares renuncia a seguir en el partido y lo tilda de "movimiento extremista”.

Malena Contestí ha anunciado su baja de en una carta en la que asegura que la formación en la que militaba “no es un partido político” sino “un movimiento extremista y antisistema”. En el texto describe Vox como un partido extremista y homófobo y también denuncia que “manipula la realidad para vincular directamente el terrorismo con la inmigración”.

Contestí no debió darse cuenta hasta ahora de todo eso. Se ve que no fueron suficientes pistas como que el exlíder del Ku Klux Klan, celebrara los resultados de su partido, o las salvajadas machistas de Francisco Serrano tras la sentencia a ‘La Manada’, o los continuos bulos difundidos por Vox sobre la violencia de Género.

En las redes sociales también se han visto muy sorprendidos por el descubrimiento de la diputada;

