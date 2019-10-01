Descubrir América, caerse del guindo, inventar la sopa de ajo… Así podría resumirse la siguiente noticia: La exdiputada del partido ultraderechista Vox por Baleares renuncia a seguir en el partido y lo tilda de "movimiento extremista”.
Malena Contestí ha anunciado su baja de en una carta en la que asegura que la formación en la que militaba “no es un partido político” sino “un movimiento extremista y antisistema”. En el texto describe Vox como un partido extremista y homófobo y también denuncia que “manipula la realidad para vincular directamente el terrorismo con la inmigración”.
Contestí no debió darse cuenta hasta ahora de todo eso. Se ve que no fueron suficientes pistas como que el exlíder del Ku Klux Klan, celebrara los resultados de su partido, o las salvajadas machistas de Francisco Serrano tras la sentencia a ‘La Manada’, o los continuos bulos difundidos por Vox sobre la violencia de Género.
En las redes sociales también se han visto muy sorprendidos por el descubrimiento de la diputada;
La persona que llevaba días bajo la lluvia se pone a cubierto: 'Resulta que el agua moja' pic.twitter.com/t3gdpOykTm
— El Jueves (@eljueves) October 1, 2019
Cuando entró pensaba que era Comisiones Obreras, no te jode... https://t.co/SbqaywhuuN
— Quique Peinado (@quiquepeinado) October 1, 2019
— ehcoR elliuG (@guilleroche) October 1, 2019
¿¿VOX extremista y antisistema?? pic.twitter.com/glKIVjltRa
— Cristofer MM4 (@CristoferMm4) October 1, 2019
Vaya que chorprecha!!
— David Socio! (@Er_kaiser) October 1, 2019
Y ahora se da cuenta, menudo lince la tia
— Diego Dorrance (@DiegoDorrance) October 1, 2019
Ha descubierto las Américas
— Master Yi ☭ (@yisus1926) October 1, 2019
¿Qué dicessss?
¿Extremista y antisistema? pic.twitter.com/KIpWYinyVA
— Josellayne Siado (@Yose_Siado) October 1, 2019
Un lince no era. https://t.co/CEBQrBDSQ0
— ???????????????????????? (@Arezno) October 1, 2019
Extremista? pic.twitter.com/V5Hq7YTDnz
— María del Mar 🙂 (@MarMartinezN) October 1, 2019
Los hay que procesan a velocidad de Spectrum.
— ESGARRIACRIES FriquiTown (@ESGARRIACRIES) October 1, 2019
Dice Malena Contestí que quién iba a imaginar que un partido xenófobo, homófobo, extremista y fascista era un partido xenófobo, homófobo extremista y fascista... ????
— Protestona (@protestona1) October 1, 2019
Ha descubierto la sopa de ajo
— Rubén Olmos (@rolmos_86) September 30, 2019
