Las redes aplauden el vídeo hecho por adolescentes para luchar contra la violencia machista entre la gente de su edad

En España, la mayoría de los jóvenes utilizan las redes sociales. En ellas, pueden compartir fotografías, vídeos y seguir a sus influencers y marcas favoritas. Es por ello, por lo que el Gobierno de las Islas Baleares ha lanzado una campaña contra la violencia machista utilizando precisamente esta herramienta que tanto gusta a la gente joven.

En el vídeo, un grupo de jóvenes simula, mediante vídeos de Tik Tok e Instagram, situaciones de violencia que son muy comunes entre las personas que las padecen: "Tus amigas no me gustan nada. ¿A dónde vas así vestida?" son algunos de los estratos que aparecen durante el montaje, repleto de códigos de comunicación adolescente.

La iniciativa ha sido muy bien acogida y muchos usuarios han aplaudido esta idea "renovada" con un único objetivo: llegar al público adolescente.

