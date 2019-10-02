En España, la mayoría de los jóvenes utilizan las redes sociales. En ellas, pueden compartir fotografías, vídeos y seguir a sus influencers y marcas favoritas. Es por ello, por lo que el Gobierno de las Islas Baleares ha lanzado una campaña contra la violencia machista utilizando precisamente esta herramienta que tanto gusta a la gente joven.
En el vídeo, un grupo de jóvenes simula, mediante vídeos de Tik Tok e Instagram, situaciones de violencia que son muy comunes entre las personas que las padecen: "Tus amigas no me gustan nada. ¿A dónde vas así vestida?" son algunos de los estratos que aparecen durante el montaje, repleto de códigos de comunicación adolescente.
????Estética Tik Tok y un montón de códigos de comunicación adolescente en este estupendo vídeo del gobierno balear @goib sobre lo que separa a un novio intenso de un peligro en la vida de una chavala.
????Campañas institucionales renovadas para llegar a su público. pic.twitter.com/LZXHPFyEOJ
— Carmela Ríos (@CarmelaRios) October 1, 2019
La iniciativa ha sido muy bien acogida y muchos usuarios han aplaudido esta idea "renovada" con un único objetivo: llegar al público adolescente.
Fantastiquísimo. Genial campaña.
— Eva Zubieta (@evazubieta) October 2, 2019
¡Es genial! ????????????????
— Lorelay (@lorelayperez) October 1, 2019
Es una maravilla. Enhorabuena, @dalvarez37 y equipo ????????
— Ana Isabel Cordobés (@Ana_Cordobes) October 1, 2019
Buenísimo
— Mamen Infante (@pepisbeautyland) October 1, 2019
