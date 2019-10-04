Diario Público
Elecciones 10-N Los memes más hilarantes del nuevo cartel que el PP ha colgado en su sede nacional

Seguimos camino de las elecciones del 10-N y los partidos empiezan a intensificar (aún más) sus mensajes políticos y en esta ocasión a utilizar la palabra España por encima de sus posibilidades. Así hemos visto al PSOE con su lema “Ahora Gobierno, Ahora España”, con Ábalos marcándose un ‘Rajoy’ para batir el récord de ‘españas’ por minuto. También se han subido al carro Vox con su “España siempre” y, por supuesto, el PP.

El partido de Casado lleva unos días calentando la precampaña con una serie de carteles colgados en la fachada de su sede en la madrileña calle Génova con “reflexiones que dan respuesta al desbloqueo” de la situación del país, en sus propias palabras. El pasado martes, colgó uno con la frase: “¿Ellos o nosotros? Todos”. Ahora ha vuelto a la carga con otro… con la palabra España. En concreto el nuevo lema es: “¿Izquierda o derecha? España”.

Los tuiteros no han podido resistirse y han retocado los carteles del PP con toda su mejor ironía:

