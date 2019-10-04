Seguimos camino de las elecciones del 10-N y los partidos empiezan a intensificar (aún más) sus mensajes políticos y en esta ocasión a utilizar la palabra España por encima de sus posibilidades. Así hemos visto al PSOE con su lema “Ahora Gobierno, Ahora España”, con Ábalos marcándose un ‘Rajoy’ para batir el récord de ‘españas’ por minuto. También se han subido al carro Vox con su “España siempre” y, por supuesto, el PP.
El partido de Casado lleva unos días calentando la precampaña con una serie de carteles colgados en la fachada de su sede en la madrileña calle Génova con “reflexiones que dan respuesta al desbloqueo” de la situación del país, en sus propias palabras. El pasado martes, colgó uno con la frase: “¿Ellos o nosotros? Todos”. Ahora ha vuelto a la carga con otro… con la palabra España. En concreto el nuevo lema es: “¿Izquierda o derecha? España”.
¿Izquierda o derecha? España???????? pic.twitter.com/38oFy6kq4z
— Partido Popular ???????? (@populares) October 3, 2019
Los tuiteros no han podido resistirse y han retocado los carteles del PP con toda su mejor ironía:
— El_TylerDurden ???? (@El_TylerDurden) October 4, 2019
Temazo ???? pic.twitter.com/TWuxsHDwXz
— ???????????????? ???????? ???????????????? (@absurddheces) October 4, 2019
— ???????????? ???????????? ???????????? (@CaoWenToh) October 4, 2019
— ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ (@_Lushen_) October 4, 2019
— robotronk (@robotronk1) October 4, 2019
Ejpaña. pic.twitter.com/PT5tSfhoQU
— unmundolibre (@unmundolibre) October 4, 2019
¡Un, dos, tres! pic.twitter.com/3YhfyHVNPp
— Mortadela (@MortaSiciliana) October 4, 2019
— serm (@serm) October 3, 2019
— Alexander Dark (@AlexanderDarth) October 4, 2019
- España.
- Que si va a querer bolsa. pic.twitter.com/pkkWmTVgYi
— Kim Jong-un (@norcoreano) October 4, 2019
Todo vale cuando hay que recaudar fondos para la campaña pic.twitter.com/blT64Gx0Yv
— Zalatoy (@zalatoy) October 4, 2019
— marrullero (@marrullero) October 4, 2019
— Tikitaka ???? (@Balian79) October 4, 2019
— CELESSON (@chemapizca) October 4, 2019
— CELESSON (@chemapizca) October 4, 2019
— Mortadela (@MortaSiciliana) October 4, 2019
— Más adrodan (@adrodamn) October 4, 2019
Esta campaña vamos a tener más Españas que españoles https://t.co/A0ziGzRNsQ
— AntonioMaestre (@AntonioMaestre) October 3, 2019
— Un Vampiro Andalú (@UnVampiroAndalu) October 4, 2019
— ᐵ (@_putoangel) October 4, 2019
— Yusto (@justoyusto) October 4, 2019
— ???????????????????????? (@Arezno) October 4, 2019
— JONTXU (@giradonuts2) October 1, 2019
— Bat-amanta (@Bat_amanta) October 1, 2019
— ???????????????????????? (@Arezno) October 4, 2019
— D.O.G. (@Dorta81) October 4, 2019
— Alfredo Landed (@thoughsob) October 4, 2019
— Diego (@DiegoSash) October 4, 2019
Existen infinitas posibilidades pic.twitter.com/eKczTO1kMc
— Tikitaka ???? (@Balian79) October 4, 2019
— Mortadela (@MortaSiciliana) October 4, 2019
— Señor Hostia Fina (@FinaOstia) October 1, 2019
— Mulo (@AbreCesar23) October 1, 2019
— Grouchico (@El_Grouchico) October 1, 2019
— ???????????????????????? (@Arezno) October 4, 2019
