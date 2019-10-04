Diario Público
¿Te acuerdas de esta foto? Un tuitero cuenta el final alternativo de la historia de esta mítica pareja en nueve imágenes

Hace dos años, la fotografía de una pareja en la que el chico se da la vuelta para mirar a una joven que pasa por su lado mientras la novia reprocha el gesto, se viralizó en redes sociales hasta convertir la instantánea en una de las imágenes más míticas de Twitter.

Su autor, el español Antonio Guillem, tiene 45 años y es fotógrafo de ‘microstock’, un banco de imágenes. Vende cientos de fotografías diarias, entre las que se encuentra esta popular imagen. Al tener tantas fotos tan diferentes, se pueden hacer auténticas historias con ellas. Por ello, el tuitero Conrad ha resuelto el final de la pareja que aparece en la fotografía.

Conrad ha hecho una secuencia en la que ella finalmente acaba conociendo a una mujer, enamorándose y casándose, mientras que él llora por haberla perdido . La historia ha encantado a los usuarios y acumula mas de 460.000 favoritos.

