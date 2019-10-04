Diario Público
Twitter “La ignorancia es muy atrevida“: la mentira de Ortega Smith que ha indignado a las redes

El secretario general de Vox, Javier Ortega Smith, ha asegurado esta mañana en TVE que las mujeres conocidas como las 'Trece Rosas' "torturaban, asesinaban y violaban vilmente".

Esta afirmación es un bulo, como ha demostrado Newtral, en la sentencia se condena a estas mujeres junto a mas personas, acusadas de querer "hacer fracasar las instrucciones político-jurídicas de nuestro estado Nacional".

Las redes no se han tomado nada bien estas palabras de Smith y han aprovechado para recordar que Vox es un partido de ultraderecha.

