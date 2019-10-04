El secretario general de Vox, Javier Ortega Smith, ha asegurado esta mañana en TVE que las mujeres conocidas como las 'Trece Rosas' "torturaban, asesinaban y violaban vilmente".
Esta afirmación es un bulo, como ha demostrado Newtral, en la sentencia se condena a estas mujeres junto a mas personas, acusadas de querer "hacer fracasar las instrucciones político-jurídicas de nuestro estado Nacional".
Las redes no se han tomado nada bien estas palabras de Smith y han aprovechado para recordar que Vox es un partido de ultraderecha.
Las 13 Rosas:
Carmen
Martina
Blanca
Pilar
Julia
Adelina
Elena
Virtudes
Ana
Joaquina
Dionisia
Victoria
Luisa
Murieron con la cabeza alta y fueron asesinadas por defender la democracia. Que sus nombres no se borren de la historia ni los manchen fascistas como Ortega Smith. pic.twitter.com/oUFMN9paCF
— Fonsi Loaiza (@FonsiLoaiza) October 4, 2019
Que dice Ortega Smith que las 13 Rosas torturaban, violaban y asesinaban vilmente en las checas de Madrid. ????
Hay que ser muy depravado ???? para darle la vuelta a la historia.
Nueve de ellas menores de edad. pic.twitter.com/cb8rJ5FAJ1
— Emma (@Emma1492is) October 4, 2019
El ultraderechista Ortega Smith ha acusado a las 13 Rosas de “torturar, asesinar y violar”.
En las democracias, criminalizar y humillar a las víctimas de una dictadura o ensalzar el fascismo es un delito.
Pero esto es España.
— Luis Gonzalo Segura (@luisgonzaloseg) October 4, 2019
Según Ortega Smith, la madre de Bambi se comió a los cazadores tras torturarles y violarles cruelmente y luego se suicidó.
— EL Largo (@LargoJavariega) October 4, 2019
Mae mía señor Ortega Smith, la ignorancia es muuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuy atrevida. https://t.co/mm1o4tooon
— Ale la Wila (@AleydaCollazos) October 4, 2019
Ortega Smith, el hombre que duda de la historia pero que se cree todo lo que dice la biblia. #menudoniveldepoliticos
— Alberto Ac (@Acdalbert02) October 4, 2019
