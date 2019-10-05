En bandeja de plata. Una foto oficial de Botella, Almeida, Casado, Ayuso y Aguirre ha desatado las risas –indignación mediante– en Twitter. El culpable del crimen, el bueno de Javier Durán, alias @tortondo, que tuvo a bien incitar a la chanza con cinco palabras: "Por favor, titulad esta foto".
Por favor, titulad esta foto: pic.twitter.com/bnFhDbySv3
— Javier Durán (@tortondo) October 4, 2019
Los antecedentes del Partido Popular sirvieron en este caso para homenajear al séptimo arte, y las respuestas al tuit se inundaron de comentarios en torno a la mafia y la corrupción. También hubo, como no, faltadas sin mucho contexto, pero con mucha gracia.
Como los comentarios se pueden contar por decenas, dejamos aquí una pequeña recopilación de los títulos más fidedignos a películas reales, entre los que se encuentran juegos de palabras de altos vuelos. Como dijo el propio Durán horas después de lanzar el tuit: "Lo estoy gozando tanto, la gente es maravillosa (Y con talentazo)".
‘Uno de los nuestros’
— Marina Lobo (@marinaLobL) October 4, 2019
Blue is the new black pic.twitter.com/hO96bo3lYZ
— Pasanospoco (@pasanospoco) October 4, 2019
Sospechosos habituales.
— Roge (@RealRoge) October 4, 2019
La conjura de los necios
— Elisa (@LaLocaDeLaTia) October 4, 2019
Los ladrones van a la oficina.
— ProCambios en España (@ProcambiosE) October 4, 2019
The Mama's and the Pepe's
— Ayaxito (@Ayaxito) October 5, 2019
Oceans eleven https://t.co/7JiZTwrYm9
— Pablo Sartal (@sartal14) October 5, 2019
Las reliquias de la muerte, parte 2.
— MdeMotor (@MdeMotor) October 4, 2019
División Azul Reloaded
— Enrike????Ilundain (@EnrikeIlundain) October 4, 2019
La patrulla canina
— Miguel VS (@miguel78vs) October 4, 2019
La Invasión de los ULTRAcuerpos.
— Mikel (@xmikelangelousx) October 4, 2019
Uno de los nuestros
— la soviética (@lasardina79) October 4, 2019
La Gürtel Blues Band
— Edita (@editaosorio) October 4, 2019
Azul oscuro casi facha.
— United Unknown (@unitedunknown) October 4, 2019
Cadena perpetua
— eing?? (@_Empanado_) October 4, 2019
Faltan Alí Babá y otros 34 pic.twitter.com/TdzMuqOvGC
— Pasanospoco (@pasanospoco) October 4, 2019
El diablo viste de azul.
— El Padre de Brian (@ElPadreDeBrian) October 4, 2019
Breaking Black
— Antílopez (@antilopez) October 4, 2019
— man1 (@manu_cal) October 4, 2019
Ecs men
— El fantasma de Olof Palme (@txusbcn) October 4, 2019
