En bandeja de plata. Una foto oficial de Botella, Almeida, Casado, Ayuso y Aguirre ha desatado las risas –indignación mediante– en Twitter. El culpable del crimen, el bueno de Javier Durán, alias @tortondo, que tuvo a bien incitar a la chanza con cinco palabras: "Por favor, titulad esta foto".

Los antecedentes del Partido Popular sirvieron en este caso para homenajear al séptimo arte, y las respuestas al tuit se inundaron de comentarios en torno a la mafia y la corrupción. También hubo, como no, faltadas sin mucho contexto, pero con mucha gracia.

Como los comentarios se pueden contar por decenas, dejamos aquí una pequeña recopilación de los títulos más fidedignos a películas reales, entre los que se encuentran juegos de palabras de altos vuelos. Como dijo el propio Durán horas después de lanzar el tuit: "Lo estoy gozando tanto, la gente es maravillosa (Y con talentazo)".

Blue is the new black pic.twitter.com/hO96bo3lYZ

