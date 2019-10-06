Diario Público
Casado Cazada a Moreno y Casado con el micro abierto: «A matarlos de aburrimiento»

- ¡Muy bien, da gusto, tío, macho! ¡Qué chico!
- ¡A matarlos ahora!
- ¡A matarlos... de aburrimiento!

Esa fue la conversación que Pablo Casado y Juanma Moreno tuvieron durante un mitin del PP en el que el líder popular tenía que hablar del proyecto económico del partido. Una conversación entre risas previa a la intervención del castellanoleonés. El diálogo fue captado por Telecinco.

Las reacciones en redes han sido de no dar crédito. "Hasta ellos mismos reconocen que son un rollo", fue la frase que Juan Miguel Garrido ha conseguido hacer viral.

Esta pillada ha sonado muy similar a la que tuvo Mariano Rajoy hace ya algunos años sobre el desfile del 12 de octubre: "Hoy me toca el coñazo del desfile".

