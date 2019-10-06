- ¡Muy bien, da gusto, tío, macho! ¡Qué chico!
- ¡A matarlos ahora!
- ¡A matarlos... de aburrimiento!
Esa fue la conversación que Pablo Casado y Juanma Moreno tuvieron durante un mitin del PP en el que el líder popular tenía que hablar del proyecto económico del partido. Una conversación entre risas previa a la intervención del castellanoleonés. El diálogo fue captado por Telecinco.
Pillados Juanma Moreno - Pablo Casado ayer en convención PP:
Moreno: "Perdóname el rollo. Me he enrrollao más pero tenía q dar...¡A matarlos ahora!"
Casado: "Ahora...A matarlos de aburrimiento".
Hasta ellos mismos reconocen que son un rollo. #MicrosAbiertos pic.twitter.com/49jG8JIs9c
— Juan Miguel Garrido (@Juanmi_News) October 6, 2019
Las reacciones en redes han sido de no dar crédito. "Hasta ellos mismos reconocen que son un rollo", fue la frase que Juan Miguel Garrido ha conseguido hacer viral.
.@pablocasado_, @JuanMa_Moreno #FelizDomingo pic.twitter.com/4cAw81BcJP
— Germán Roas Díaz ???????? (@Pabloski09) October 6, 2019
Así de serio se toman su trabajo. Micros abiertos y acción.
Moreno: "Perdóname el rollo. Me he enrrollao más pero tenía q dar...¡A matarlos ahora!"
Casado: "Ahora...A matarlos de aburrimiento". pic.twitter.com/q6NFibCXV3
— Miguel Ángel Santiago (@MickeySant) October 6, 2019
Con los dientes apretados y la sonrisa falsa
— Diada (@isaroom08) October 6, 2019
Y los militantes de @populares van y los votan...
— Rosa Carreras (@rosacarrerasfz) October 6, 2019
Esta pillada ha sonado muy similar a la que tuvo Mariano Rajoy hace ya algunos años sobre el desfile del 12 de octubre: "Hoy me toca el coñazo del desfile".
