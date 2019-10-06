Diario Público
Un joven, por motivos y razones desconocidas, aprovechó un mitin del PSOE en Asturias para torpedear la intervención del líder socialista en la región, Adrián Barbón. ¿Cómo? Dejando entrever una camiseta de apoyo a Donald Trump.

Uno de los ponentes de esa jornada iba a ser el presidente Pedro Sánchez, por lo que la imagen que el chico busca podría haber sido viralizada durante toda la campaña. Sin embargo, fue retirado de su asiento antes de que ese momento pudiera llevarse a cabo.

Los tuiteros se percataron de lo acontencido, pero no generó el efecto deseado. Hay quienes lo veían como una broma, pero otros tildaban de grave el hecho de apoyar públicamente a Trump.

Aunque hubo a quienes no les hizo gracia el 'troleo'.

Más tarde, se pudo observar que en el lugar del chico había sentada una mujer.

