Un tutorial con altura para bailar como Rosalía

Rosalía, el fenómeno mundial, tiene interpretaciones de sus canciones, premios, seguidores por todo el mundo..., y ahora también un tutorial para aprender a bailarla.
El descubrimiento corre a cargo de David Moreno, periodista de 20 Minutos y Todo es mentira, que publica un extracto de un vídeo de @GuayoArias, artífice de la coreografía. El joven se dispone a mostrar las claves para bailar Con altura, la canción de Rosalía y J. Balvin.
Tutorial para aprender a bailar como @rosaliavt. ????????
(Una magistral clase de danza flamencontemporánea impartida por @GuayoArias) #conaltura pic.twitter.com/lAmXphZqfM
— David Moreno (@davidmoreno) October 6, 2019
Aunque pueden parecer movimientos sencillos, no lo son. Hay gente a la que, pese a las risas, no le queda tan bien bailar Con altura. Estas tres chicas se hicieron virales por su incapacidad para coordinarse con los compases musicales.
mis últimas 3 neuronas tratando de ponerse de acuerdo: pic.twitter.com/tROpMbCGOE
— Halloqueen ???? (@DanielaTreco) September 29, 2019
Aunque los ritmos de Rosalía suelen ser parodiados con bastante frecuencia. Es lo que tiene la fama.
LA ROSALÍA! pic.twitter.com/RwyoaIqt5y
— Lucas (Famoso) (@cottonswett) October 1, 2019
Casi mejor que nos quedamos con la original, ¿no?
