Un tutorial con altura para bailar como Rosalía

Rosalía, el fenómeno mundial, tiene interpretaciones de sus canciones, premios, seguidores por todo el mundo..., y ahora también un tutorial para aprender a bailarla.

El descubrimiento corre a cargo de David Moreno, periodista de 20 Minutos y Todo es mentira, que publica un extracto de un vídeo de @GuayoArias, artífice de la coreografía. El joven se dispone a mostrar las claves para bailar Con altura, la canción de Rosalía y J. Balvin.

Aunque pueden parecer movimientos sencillos, no lo son. Hay gente a la que, pese a las risas, no le queda tan bien bailar Con altura. Estas tres chicas se hicieron virales por su incapacidad para coordinarse con los compases musicales.

Aunque los ritmos de Rosalía suelen ser parodiados con bastante frecuencia. Es lo que tiene la fama.

Casi mejor que nos quedamos con la original, ¿no?

