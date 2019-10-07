Diario Público
Twitter Críticas a la Guardia Civil por pintarle a un niño la bandera de España en la frente y compartirlo en redes: “Menuda vergüenza“

La Guardia Civil está recibiendo multitud de críticas por una fotografía que ha subido a su cuenta oficial de Twitter.

En la imagen se puede ver a un Guardia Civil cogiendo en brazos a un niño de de Haití en cuya frente aparece pintada la bandera de España. En el tuit se puede leer: "Hay lugares donde la vida por varias razones es especialmente difícil. Curiosamente es allí donde un abrazo y una sonrisa llega mucho más fácil al corazón de los niños".

Las redes han criticado que se le haya puesto una bandera de España en la frente a un niño pequeño, dejando claro que no era necesario y han recordado la tragedia del Tarajal en el que murieron quince migrantes que intentaban alcanzar Ceuta.

