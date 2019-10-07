La Guardia Civil está recibiendo multitud de críticas por una fotografía que ha subido a su cuenta oficial de Twitter.
En la imagen se puede ver a un Guardia Civil cogiendo en brazos a un niño de de Haití en cuya frente aparece pintada la bandera de España. En el tuit se puede leer: "Hay lugares donde la vida por varias razones es especialmente difícil. Curiosamente es allí donde un abrazo y una sonrisa llega mucho más fácil al corazón de los niños".
Hay lugares donde la vida por varias razones es especialmente difícil. Curiosamente es allí donde un abrazo y una sonrisa llega mucho más fácil al corazón de los niños. ???? Haití#ParaServiryProteger #AllíDondeNosNecesites #Benemérita #175AñosATuLado
pic.twitter.com/QbecNdkdZi
— Guardia Civil ???????? (@guardiacivil) October 5, 2019
Las redes han criticado que se le haya puesto una bandera de España en la frente a un niño pequeño, dejando claro que no era necesario y han recordado la tragedia del Tarajal en el que murieron quince migrantes que intentaban alcanzar Ceuta.
Se agradece que vayáis a colaborar en ayuda humanitaria, en situaciones dramáticas, pero eso de la bandera española en la frente de un niño de Haití es francamente ridículo. Puestos a pintar algo, que yo no lo haría, que sea su bandera
— Ester Katty Anna (@EsterRubio2) October 5, 2019
¿Lo de pintarle la bandera en la frente es en serio?
— Pablo Cantabria (@PabloCantabriaI) October 5, 2019
Podeis explicar el porqué de esa bandera pintada en la frente?
— Xavier L. Reixach ???? (@XaviInde) October 5, 2019
Marco a un menor extranjero con mi bandera como si fuera una vaca y lo comparto en redes porque no soy nacionalista https://t.co/BgxqcNz3IX
— Adrià Alsina (@AdriaAlsina) October 5, 2019
A ese mismo niño que utilizáis para la foto, le dispararíais si estuviera cruzando la frontera o le desahuciaríais si sus padres no pudieran pagar el aquiler. https://t.co/LdiGTUHET3
— Fonsi Loaiza (@FonsiLoaiza) October 5, 2019
Utilizar menores en publicidad, mal. No pixelarle la cara, mal. Frivolizar y ponerle la bandera pintada como si fuera al fútbol, mal. ¿Qué tipo de broma de mal gusto es esta? https://t.co/TQwwQiY8a1
— Gabriel Suárez (@SenorCreativo) October 5, 2019
Menuda vergüenza https://t.co/6Jutc2pIqn
— Carlos Ticó (@CarlosTicoFarre) October 6, 2019
