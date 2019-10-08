La comunidad de Twitter esperaba agazapada el impacto de un zasca inminente. Rafael Simancas había vuelto a la primera plana política con un tuit en el que hablaba sobre la irrupción de Más Madrid, trazando una línea de escisiones ideológicas que partía de Íñigo Errejón y llega hasta Carrillo, pasando por Iglesias, Llamazares, Frutos y Anguita.
????Serra, escisión de Errejón
????Errejón, escisión de Iglesias
????Iglesias, escisión de Llamazares
????Llamazares, escisión de Frutos
????Frutos, escisión de Anguita
????Anguita, escisión de Carrillo
Con todo respeto, aún son más parte del problema que de la solución...
— Rafael Simancas (@SimancasRafael) October 8, 2019
Finalmente, el zasca llegó. Lo firmaba Quique Peinado con un simple “Tamayo y Sáez, escisión deOH WAIT”. Recordaba así cómo el transfuguismo de Eduardo Tamayo y María Teresa Sáez le costó una presidencia de la Comunidad de Madrid que tenía en la mano en 2003.
Tamayo y Sáez, escisión deOH WAIT.
— Quique Peinado (@quiquepeinado) October 8, 2019
Unas horas después, ‘Tamayo’ era trending topic en España. El Tamayazo había vuelto y Simancas no lo había visto venir. Otra vez.
????Tamayo y Sáez, escisión de Simancas https://t.co/eZLGZpb6vc
— M.A.Serralvo (@MiguelASerralvo) October 8, 2019
Rafael Simancas, escisión de TAMAYO y SÁEZ.
Tamayo y Sáez, escisión de Esperanza Aguirre.
Esperanza Aguirre, escisión del PP.
PP escisión de Gürtel y Púnica.
Con todo el respeto, Rafael Simancas hace mucho que sobra en la política española.
— Mau (@riotmau) October 8, 2019
Escindirise no es tan mal malo, el PSOE es la escisión de Friedrich Karl Flick y ahí os tenéis.
— AntonioMaestre (@AntonioMaestre) October 8, 2019
