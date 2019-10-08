Diario Público
PSOE El retorno del ‘Tamayazo’ o cómo este zasca a Simancas se ha escuchado desde el espacio

Rafael Simancas ha provocado la resurección del 'Tamayazo' con un tuit.
La comunidad de Twitter esperaba agazapada el impacto de un zasca inminente. Rafael Simancas había vuelto a la primera plana política con un tuit en el que hablaba sobre la irrupción de Más Madrid, trazando una línea de escisiones ideológicas que partía de Íñigo Errejón y llega hasta Carrillo, pasando por Iglesias, Llamazares, Frutos y Anguita.

Finalmente, el zasca llegó. Lo firmaba Quique Peinado con un simple “Tamayo y Sáez, escisión deOH WAIT”. Recordaba así cómo el transfuguismo de Eduardo Tamayo y María Teresa Sáez le costó una presidencia de la Comunidad de Madrid que tenía en la mano en 2003.

Unas horas después, ‘Tamayo’ era trending topic en España. El Tamayazo había vuelto y Simancas no lo había visto venir. Otra vez.

