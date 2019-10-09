De los creadores de Tú a Londres y yo a California llega Pedro a Huesca y Sánchez a Aragón. La campaña electoral es larga, intensa y confusa. Tanto, que lleva a combinaciones tan improbables como Albert Rivera visitando Vallecas o Pedro Sánchez afirmando: "Ahora voy a Huesca, luego estaré en Aragón".
Primero a Huesca, luego a Aragón
pic.twitter.com/VwOzbICVLz
— Ignacio Varela (@ivarelad) October 8, 2019
Estas fueron las palabras que el presidente en funciones espetó en los micrófonos de la Cadena Ser cuando la periodista Àngels Barceló le preguntó sobre sus próximos viajes de campaña. Las críticas de los usuarios oscenses de Twitter no se hicieron esperar.
Acaba de empezar, pero el segundo periodo electoral del año está siendo duro para Sánchez, que ya tuvo dificultades para distinguir entre el jamón ibérico y el serrano en Extremadura. Más que un lapsus, quizás solo sea cuestión de preferencias. Huesca por delante de Aragón. "Una pizza cojonuda" mejor que el jamón.
¿Se ha independizado Huesca de Aragón? pic.twitter.com/8kHgJUMjjp
— Ramón Álvarez de Mon (@Ramon_AlvarezMM) October 7, 2019
Pedro Sánchez en Huesca tratando de ir a Aragón pic.twitter.com/Lx3iChUeMD
— Eduardo Garzón???? (@edugaresp) October 8, 2019
No distingue jamón ibérico de serrano.
No sabe qué es y cómo se leen Mbps.
No sabe que Huesca es una provincia de Aragón.
Su libro no es suyo.
Su tesis no es suya y encima está copiada.
Y aún así la gente le vota.
España es maravillosa. pic.twitter.com/f9lUqGSlk7
— Israel C. (@Absolutexe) October 7, 2019
