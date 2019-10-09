Bertrand Ndongo, de origen camerunés, es uno de los simpatizantes de Vox más conocido por el hecho de ser negro y militar en un partido claramente racista y de ultraderecha.
El pasado domingo, durante la celebración del acto de Vox "Vistalegre Plus Ultra" se pudo captar la imagen de Ndongo y Rocío Monasterio hablando y compartiendo vibraciones sobre el acto.
La tuitera Señorita Puri ha publicado esta fotografía en instagram pidiendo a los usuarios que pongan título o diálogo a la imagen. Muchos tuiteros han desplegado toda su originalidad criticando con sarcasmo el racismo de Vox, presente en numerosas declaraciones de sus líderes.
"Yo soy partidario de la discriminación. Yo soy partidario de abrir la puerta de mi país o la puerta de mi casa a aquel al que se la quiero abrir", estas palabras corresponden a Santiago Abascal durante una entrevista a Ondaluz, pero no son los únicos comentarios racistas del líder de Vox: “No es lo mismo un inmigrante procedente de un país hermano hispanoamericano, con una misma cultura, una misma lengua, con una misma cosmovisión del mundo, que la inmigración procedente de los países islámicos” dijo durante conferencia en Gran Canaria.
Ponle título o diálogo a esta foto. pic.twitter.com/D1NLvwn17J
— Señorita Puri (@SenoritaPuri) October 8, 2019
Estas son algunas conversaciones que los tuiteros han imaginado.
- Negro en un partido racista, vaya huevos.
- Mujer en un partido machista, vaya ovarios.
- Quedamos en tablas...Tío Tom
- En tablas...Y a callar que estás más guapa. pic.twitter.com/WMEiDcdhlI
— Javier Durán (@tortondo) October 8, 2019
- Sabes que me obligas a ducharme otra vez, verdad, moreno?
- Claro, carapedo.
— Alice ????♀️????????♀️ (@Comunase) October 8, 2019
- Ve preparando la merienda de los niños.
- Sí, señorita Escarlata.
— Tatxu ???? (@el_tatxu) October 8, 2019
Tengo muchos amigos negros como tú
— Nydia con ene (@nydelrey) October 8, 2019
— L. Vet&Betis (@meikodalmatian) October 8, 2019
