Los Simpson siguen enamorando a millones de personas cada año. Por eso, las referencias a esta serie y la devoción de sus seguidores se expresan de todo tipo de maneras.
Un tuitero ha publicado en un hilo una serie de cuentas de Instagran dedicadas únicamente a temáticas muy concretas de Los Simpson. Existen cuentas dedicadas a publicar fotos de Homer con gorros, de los míticos personajes comiendo o de escenas surrealistas.
Las cuentas acumulan miles de seguidores en la red.
En Instagram puedes encontrar cuentas de los Simpson para cada cosa. Abro Hilo:
— M. Rivera (@riverales) October 7, 2019
Esta cuenta sube fotos de Homer Simpson con distintos sombreros pic.twitter.com/ZmF29DPkKk
— M. Rivera (@riverales) October 7, 2019
Te gusta la comida? Tienes tu cuenta pic.twitter.com/XjV0DNodFc
— M. Rivera (@riverales) October 7, 2019
Las pupilas de los Simpsons a veces no miran al frente y es necesario recopilarlo pic.twitter.com/8tmNIwzxJh
— M. Rivera (@riverales) October 7, 2019
Si eres un verdadero cinéfilo, o no, esta cuenta tampoco te la puedes dejar pasar pic.twitter.com/dW1wmxFXov
— M. Rivera (@riverales) October 7, 2019
What did I do to deserve this? El existencialismo en los Simpson es un tema que me encanta pic.twitter.com/HIjtDzdfyQ
— M. Rivera (@riverales) October 7, 2019
Recordáis la cuenta de las pupilas? Pues también hay una para los ojos entre abiertos pic.twitter.com/heaZ6VpPco
— M. Rivera (@riverales) October 7, 2019
Una de mas más sonadas, la composición de los paisajes y escenas en los Simpson es maravillosa pic.twitter.com/Us7FPmcvvx
— M. Rivera (@riverales) October 7, 2019
La cuenta favorita de Scorsese, la mafia se abre paso entre las calles de Springfield pic.twitter.com/DuIbVCXXQI
— M. Rivera (@riverales) October 7, 2019
Is this the real world? pic.twitter.com/Hh5yqX1FLt
— M. Rivera (@riverales) October 7, 2019
Si pensábais que estaba todo visto ya, hay una hasta para las bocas abiertas pic.twitter.com/i9EZL3TSa0
— M. Rivera (@riverales) October 7, 2019
Ese personaje que solo sale en un episodio y nunca más se sabe de él? Está aquí tranqui pic.twitter.com/WzPRY6TCOv
— M. Rivera (@riverales) October 7, 2019
Los aparatos tecnológicos no pueden faltar pic.twitter.com/NeDCzue5UQ
— M. Rivera (@riverales) October 7, 2019
Por fin una cuenta que refleja nuestras caras pic.twitter.com/1SIvrIzRFV
— M. Rivera (@riverales) October 7, 2019
Si te gusta la lectura deja de leer a Schopenhauer y ponte con libros de verdad pic.twitter.com/nzMDdxPYnG
— M. Rivera (@riverales) October 8, 2019
Por si el porro no sube... pic.twitter.com/1YZv97T2Wj
— M. Rivera (@riverales) October 8, 2019
Diga? ????Hable más alto, llevo una toalla pic.twitter.com/5Yg7r6LY57
— M. Rivera (@riverales) October 8, 2019
Para poder comentar en esta noticia antes tienes que unirte a la República de Público
