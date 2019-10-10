Los Simpson siguen enamorando a millones de personas cada año. Por eso, las referencias a esta serie y la devoción de sus seguidores se expresan de todo tipo de maneras.

Un tuitero ha publicado en un hilo una serie de cuentas de Instagran dedicadas únicamente a temáticas muy concretas de Los Simpson. Existen cuentas dedicadas a publicar fotos de Homer con gorros, de los míticos personajes comiendo o de escenas surrealistas.

Las cuentas acumulan miles de seguidores en la red.

What did I do to deserve this? El existencialismo en los Simpson es un tema que me encanta pic.twitter.com/HIjtDzdfyQ

