Ayer, durante la entrevista a Santiago Abascal en El Hormiguero, Pablo Motos le preguntó su opinión sobre la adopción. El líder del partido de ultra derecha defendió que un hombre y una mujer "tengan preferencia" a la hora de adoptar a un niño frente a los homosexuales. "Si hay un niño al que no le quiere nadie y lo van a adoptar dos homosexuales, lo aplaudo", explicó, aunque sí quiso dejar claro que "pudiendo elegir, es preferible que esté con un padre y una madre".

Abascal expresaba en directo que no entendía los motivos por los que se tachaba a su partido de homófobo y añadía que en Vox hay militantes homosexuales.

Las redes se revolucionaron con estas declaraciones y con otras perlas propias de su ideología.

