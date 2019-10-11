Ayer, durante la entrevista a Santiago Abascal en El Hormiguero, Pablo Motos le preguntó su opinión sobre la adopción. El líder del partido de ultra derecha defendió que un hombre y una mujer "tengan preferencia" a la hora de adoptar a un niño frente a los homosexuales. "Si hay un niño al que no le quiere nadie y lo van a adoptar dos homosexuales, lo aplaudo", explicó, aunque sí quiso dejar claro que "pudiendo elegir, es preferible que esté con un padre y una madre".
Abascal expresaba en directo que no entendía los motivos por los que se tachaba a su partido de homófobo y añadía que en Vox hay militantes homosexuales.
Las redes se revolucionaron con estas declaraciones y con otras perlas propias de su ideología.
Si crees que una familia heteroparental es “preferible” a una familia homoparental, eres homófobo. Punto.
— Nando López ????️???? (@Nando_Lopez_) October 10, 2019
"Hombre, si hay un niño al que no quiere adoptar nadie, pues que lo adopten los homosexuales". Santiago "no soy homófobo" Abascal.
— Barbijaputa (@Barbijaputa) October 10, 2019
#SantiagoAbascalEH no soy homófobo, pero es mejor que los hijos tengan una familia tradicional, padre y madre, que una familia homosexual. pic.twitter.com/M7Y5qCBjEm
— Malena (@diez_malena) October 10, 2019
"Si hay un niño que nadie quiere y lo quiere adoptar una pareja gay, pues bueno, pero siempre es preferible un hombre y una mujer"#SantiagoAbascalEH
— Anabel Alonso Oficia (@AnabelAlonso_of) October 10, 2019
