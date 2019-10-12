Diario Público
Valle de los Caídos «Han profanado tu templo»: el community manager del Valle de los Caídos se pone poético y Twitter le trolea

El community manager de la hospedería del Valle de los Caídos, en plena polémica sobre la exhumación de Franco, tuiteó una reflexión que no ha dejado indiferente a nadie. "Dios mío, los gentiles han entrado en tu heredad, han profanado tu santo templo".

El escrito corresponde a un salmo de la Biblia, que acaba diciendo "nosotros, tu pueblo y ovejas de tu prado, te alabaremos por siempre; de generación en generación cantaremos tus alabanzas". La "Hospedería monástica de la Santa Cruz", según se autodenomina en su página web, se encuentra dentro del conjunto monumental del Valle de los Caídos.

Las respuestas, entre humor e indignación, fueron centenares. No es la costumbre, ya que los tuits de esta cuenta suelen pasar bastante desapercibidos.

