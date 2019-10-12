El community manager de la hospedería del Valle de los Caídos, en plena polémica sobre la exhumación de Franco, tuiteó una reflexión que no ha dejado indiferente a nadie. "Dios mío, los gentiles han entrado en tu heredad, han profanado tu santo templo".
El escrito corresponde a un salmo de la Biblia, que acaba diciendo "nosotros, tu pueblo y ovejas de tu prado, te alabaremos por siempre; de generación en generación cantaremos tus alabanzas". La "Hospedería monástica de la Santa Cruz", según se autodenomina en su página web, se encuentra dentro del conjunto monumental del Valle de los Caídos.
“Dios mío, los gentiles han entrado en tu heredad, han profanado tu santo templo”.
Salmo 79 pic.twitter.com/qh2rFSxkIw
— Valle de los Caídos (@hospederiavc) October 11, 2019
Las respuestas, entre humor e indignación, fueron centenares. No es la costumbre, ya que los tuits de esta cuenta suelen pasar bastante desapercibidos.
— L Motarrd (@LMotarrd) October 12, 2019
"Ding, ding, ding
Ding, ding, dong,
En el reloj dan las tres
Y al Prior le huelen los pies"
Carta de San Franco a los Adefesios, 19.36
— José Andrés Ortiz (@JosAndresOrtiz) October 11, 2019
"Los impíos serán cortados de la tierra, y los pérfidos serán desarraigados de ella."
Proverbios 2:22
— Cesare Borgia (@AutRomaAutNihil) October 11, 2019
— ☠️ Judes ☠️ (@utopiq) October 11, 2019
"No importa el tamaño de la pieza, sino el tiempo que este tiesa"
Carmen de Mairena 12
— Pilsener113 (@Pilsener113) October 11, 2019
A llorar a la llorería pic.twitter.com/k5wGw2Yf3g
— Char (@pasodetwitte) October 11, 2019
— Ron (@Ron46501001) October 12, 2019
sois un hotel con restaurante sois un puñetero negocio por favor ya está bien a llorar al valle
— MAS CARLOS (@MortadeloCasan) October 11, 2019
