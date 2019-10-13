Diario Público
El ‘reencuentro’ entre Abascal, Casado y Rivera levanta pasiones en Twitter

El desfile del 12 de octubre siempre deja imágenes para el recuerdo, y esta vez no ha sido excepción. La famosa foto de Colón en la que Abascal, Rivera y Casado posaron juntos ha tenido una segunda entrega.

Después de que sus partidos se hayan puesto de acuerdo para gobernar en varios puntos de España, Casado ha optado por sacar pecho de sus acuerdos, mientras Rivera ha intentado desmarcarse de la derecha, especialmente tras conocer los últimos sondeos, que le auguran un importante desplome en escaños para las elecciones del 10-N... y claro, las redes no han dejado pasar la ocasión de actualizar sus bromas sobre la polémica foto de Colón.

