La vicealcaldesa de Madrid Villacís quita el boli a un periodista en plena entrevista para dictarle una pregunta

Un momento completamente surrealista. Sucedió este lunes en el programa La Ventana de Madrid de la Cadena Ser y además de oírlo pudimos verlo porque también se retransmitía en vídeo.

El periodisa Javier Casal entrevistaba a la vicealcaldesa de Madrid, Begoña Villacís. En un momento de la charla, cuando Casal le estaba preguntando por la contaminación, se puede ver cómo Villacís le quita el boli de la mano y comienza a escribir algo en un papel y se lo pasa de nuevo.

En ese momento, Casal, que no sale de su asombro, explica a la audiencia lo que acaba se suceder: “Mire, lo voy a decir porque como lo está viendo la gente en streaming… Me ha puesto usted aquí Valdemingómez. Que no sé si es que me está dictando la pregunta o quiere hacer usted la entrevista...”.

Finalmente el periodista le hace la pregunta y Villacís responde con un “pues me alegro de que me hagas esa pregunta”, para después justificarse por el esperpéntico momento.

La concejala de Más Madrid, Rita Maestre, ha sido una de las personas que han criticado a la política de Ciudadanos. Villacís le ha respondido con un tuit.

Muchos otros usuarios han reaccionado en las redes:

