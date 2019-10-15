Un momento completamente surrealista. Sucedió este lunes en el programa La Ventana de Madrid de la Cadena Ser y además de oírlo pudimos verlo porque también se retransmitía en vídeo.
El periodisa Javier Casal entrevistaba a la vicealcaldesa de Madrid, Begoña Villacís. En un momento de la charla, cuando Casal le estaba preguntando por la contaminación, se puede ver cómo Villacís le quita el boli de la mano y comienza a escribir algo en un papel y se lo pasa de nuevo.
En ese momento, Casal, que no sale de su asombro, explica a la audiencia lo que acaba se suceder: “Mire, lo voy a decir porque como lo está viendo la gente en streaming… Me ha puesto usted aquí Valdemingómez. Que no sé si es que me está dictando la pregunta o quiere hacer usted la entrevista...”.
"No sé si quiere hacer usted la entrevista": Villacís coge el bolígrafo de @Casal y le escribe la pregunta que quiere que le haga durante su entrevista en 'La Ventana de Madrid' https://t.co/QQ9iywOkMA pic.twitter.com/zZvesCCXLh
— Cadena SER (@La_SER) October 14, 2019
Finalmente el periodista le hace la pregunta y Villacís responde con un “pues me alegro de que me hagas esa pregunta”, para después justificarse por el esperpéntico momento.
La concejala de Más Madrid, Rita Maestre, ha sido una de las personas que han criticado a la política de Ciudadanos. Villacís le ha respondido con un tuit.
Sabía que era grabada, lo dice Casal al principio de la entrevista. Esto se produce cuando queda un minuto de entrevista y no hemos tocado un tema que importa a muchos madrileños. Simplemente quería saber si daba tiempo.
Antes de tuitear escucha
¿Hace un curso de ética política?
— Begoña Villacís (@begonavillacis) October 14, 2019
Muchos otros usuarios han reaccionado en las redes:
La imagen escribiéndole la pregunta da bastante pena. ¿De verdad nadie le ha dicho a esta señora que la entrevista se retransmitía en vídeo?
— MrMetal (@MetilMetal) October 14, 2019
Pregúnteme lo que quiera
Lo que quiera yo, digo
— Nitelo (@nitelo) October 15, 2019
— Albert ???? (@Albert_Edero) October 14, 2019
¿Qué escribías, Begoña, la lista de la compra?
— Luis Endera (@Luis_Endera) October 14, 2019
Es demencial, viven en otro planeta.
— Luis Endera (@Luis_Endera) October 14, 2019
Yo soy liberal y creo mucho en la libertad de prensTRAE PACÁ ESE BOLI QUE NO SABES PREGUNTAR.
Grande como siempre @Casal. https://t.co/OwuCsE3fVD
— Juan Luis Sánchez (@juanlusanchez) October 15, 2019
— Mauro Entrialgo (@Tyrexito) October 14, 2019
Dice la muy falsa "me alegra que me hagas esa pregunta".
— Esther (@Esther64664134) October 15, 2019
Ese gesto es insultante, dice mucho de las relaciones entre poder y prensa.
— Jose Miguel (@JosemiNavarrete) October 14, 2019
"Para sugerirle"... Cada día estáis peor.
— Lailonka (@Berlanga_Elena) October 15, 2019
Casal es enorme siempre. Pero es que además hoy ha salido estupendamente de esa situación tan surrealista
— Aimar Bretos (@AimarBretos) October 14, 2019
