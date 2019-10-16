Diario Público
Diario Público

Twitter Corea del Norte difunde unas fotos de Kim Jong-un montado a caballo y los tuiteros hacen su magia

Por

El líder norcoreano, Kim Jong-un, montado al amanecer sobre un caballo blanco ante las bellas cumbres nevadas del monte Paektu. Son las imágenes en tono épico publicadas por la agencia de noticias estatal KCNA. En texto asegura que este paseo ecuestre "es un evento de peso en la historia de la revolución coreana" y que, durante su ascensión, el mariscal "recordó con profunda emoción el camino de ardua lucha recorrido en pos de la gran causa de construir al más poderoso país".

EFE/EPA/KCNA
EFE/EPA/KCNA

Las imágenes han sido publicadas en medios de todo el mundo, pero las redes sociales han hecho su propio ‘análisis’ y las fotos de Kim Jong-un han sido pasto del tronchante humor tuitero que las ha convertido en uno de los memes del día:

Lo último en Tremending

En este artículo