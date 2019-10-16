El líder norcoreano, Kim Jong-un, montado al amanecer sobre un caballo blanco ante las bellas cumbres nevadas del monte Paektu. Son las imágenes en tono épico publicadas por la agencia de noticias estatal KCNA. En texto asegura que este paseo ecuestre "es un evento de peso en la historia de la revolución coreana" y que, durante su ascensión, el mariscal "recordó con profunda emoción el camino de ardua lucha recorrido en pos de la gran causa de construir al más poderoso país".
Las imágenes han sido publicadas en medios de todo el mundo, pero las redes sociales han hecho su propio ‘análisis’ y las fotos de Kim Jong-un han sido pasto del tronchante humor tuitero que las ha convertido en uno de los memes del día:
POR FAVOR @RockstarGames !!! pic.twitter.com/XRYdWV3iw9
— Mulo (@AbreCesar23) October 16, 2019
— Vicente el del Canasto (@VCanasto) October 16, 2019
— electrón (@menoselectron) October 16, 2019
— SirFrancisX???????????????? (@mentapolemic) October 16, 2019
— electrón (@menoselectron) October 16, 2019
— electrón (@menoselectron) October 16, 2019
Con Imperioso, rodando el anuncio de propaganda de Navidad: “¿Qué tienes en la mano? En la mía hay una ostra con dos entradas para un campo de concentración si no te portas bien. Voy a caballo. Soy Jong Snow llegando a Winterfell“. pic.twitter.com/T49P1n9z4h
— Kim Jong-un (@norcoreano) October 16, 2019
— Aitor 153#AltsasukoakASKE (@Udaiso) October 16, 2019
— Aitor 153#AltsasukoakASKE (@Udaiso) October 16, 2019
— El_TylerDurden ???? (@El_TylerDurden) October 16, 2019
- ¿Me devuelves el caballo ya?
- No pic.twitter.com/GHMDdNutIp
— Bat-uitero (@Bat_uitero) October 16, 2019
La última carga de los Rohirrim. pic.twitter.com/nOpbrlS9JC
— Grouchico (@El_Grouchico) October 16, 2019
Encuentra las siete diferencias: pic.twitter.com/NHwFYBAJzh
— Bartolo el de la Flauta (@Flauta_Bartolo) October 16, 2019
— Carl Winslow (@CarlWinslou) October 16, 2019
La nueva de Brockback Mountain tiene muy buena pinta. pic.twitter.com/NWCNDqtK8F
— Mulo (@AbreCesar23) October 16, 2019
Siete caballos vienen de Pyongyaaaaang???? pic.twitter.com/kgv1hw9nLv
— Mulo (@AbreCesar23) October 16, 2019
Cartman-Un, from: North Park pic.twitter.com/iQEtnAk58z
— ☠️ BAINK ☠️ (@SuperbainK) October 16, 2019
Khal Drogo y Khal Drogordo pic.twitter.com/BvSOiu3pzm
— Mulo (@AbreCesar23) October 16, 2019
— Aitor 153#AltsasukoakASKE (@Udaiso) October 16, 2019
Coooomienza la carrera. "Carne Mechá" toma la delantera seguido de cerca por "Arriba España". Avanza por el exterior "Elecciones Generales". Se rezaga "Donald Trump" y avanza fulgurante "Amado Líder" y gaaaaana la carrera por fusilamiento de sus rivales. pic.twitter.com/LgRtnOMu5L
— Mulo (@AbreCesar23) October 16, 2019
— Aitor 153#AltsasukoakASKE (@Udaiso) October 16, 2019
— Aitor 153#AltsasukoakASKE (@Udaiso) October 16, 2019
Los 4 Jinetes del Apocalipsis pic.twitter.com/h5b60brsMi
— Bat-uitero (@Bat_uitero) October 16, 2019
— electrón (@menoselectron) October 16, 2019
Los 7 magníficos...
Con Jung serían los 9 magníficos. pic.twitter.com/h65v7dJ3oO
— Mulo (@AbreCesar23) October 16, 2019
Lleva la lengua fuera, el pobre.... pic.twitter.com/KvFiZmIlsQ
— Mulo (@AbreCesar23) October 16, 2019
— ☠️ BAINK ☠️ (@SuperbainK) October 16, 2019
— Bender El Que Ofende (@BenderOfuscado) October 16, 2019
Comentarios Solo las personas que pertenecen a la República de Público pueden escribir comentarios y debatir nuestras noticias. Nuestro objetivo es crear un debate enriquecedor y libre de trolls. Únete aquí para expresar tu opinión en un medio que le da valor a sus lectores y al intercambio de ideas con el respeto como principio fundamental. Si ya formas parte, solo tienes que iniciar sesión.
Si únicamente quieres leer los comentarios que se han publicado, puedes registrarte aquí para poder hacerlo.
Comentarios<% if(canWriteComments) { %> <% } else { %>
Para poder comentar en esta noticia antes tienes que unirte a la República de Público, puedes hacerlo aquí.<% } %>
Comentarios:
<% if(_.allKeys(comments).length > 0) { %> <% _.each(comments, function(comment) { %>Mostrar más comentarios
-
<% }); %>
<% } else { %>
<% if(comment.user.image) { %>
<% } else { %>
<%= comment.user.firstLetter %>
<% } %>
<%= comment.user.username %>
<% if(_.allKeys(comment.children.models).length > 0) { %>
<%= comment.published %>
<%= comment.dateTime %>
<%= comment.text %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected && comment.actions.selected != '') { %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'love') { %>
Me encanta
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'laugh') { %>
Me parto
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'dizzy') { %>
Flipo
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'cry') { %>
Me entristece
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'pout') { %>
Me cabrea
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'sleep') { %>
Qué aburrimiento
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'mute') { %>
Sin palabras
<% } %>
<% } else { %>
¿cómo te quedas?
<% } %>
<% if(canWriteComments) { %>
<% } %>
- Me encanta
- Me parto
- Flipo
- Me entristece
- Me cabrea
- Qué aburrimiento
- Sin palabras
Responder
- No hay comentarios para esta noticia.
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.love && comment.actions.love > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.laugh && comment.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.dizzy && comment.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.cry && comment.actions.cry > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.pout && comment.actions.pout > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.sleep && comment.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.mute && comment.actions.mute > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if(comment.actions.count == 0){ %>
-
<% } else { %>
-
<% } %>
<%= comment.actions.count %>
<% if (comment.actions.love && comment.actions.love > 0) { %>
Me encanta: <%= comment.actions.love %>
Me parto: <%= comment.actions.laugh %>
Flipo: <%= comment.actions.dizzy %>
Me entristece: <%= comment.actions.cry %>
Me cabrea: <%= comment.actions.pout %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= comment.actions.sleep %>
Sin palabras: <%= comment.actions.mute %>
Me encanta: <%= comment.actions.love %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.laugh && comment.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
Me parto: <%= comment.actions.laugh %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.dizzy && comment.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
Flipo: <%= comment.actions.dizzy %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.cry && comment.actions.cry > 0) { %>
Me entristece: <%= comment.actions.cry %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.pout && comment.actions.pout > 0) { %>
Me cabrea: <%= comment.actions.pout %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.sleep && comment.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= comment.actions.sleep %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.mute && comment.actions.mute > 0) { %>
Sin palabras: <%= comment.actions.mute %><% } %>
<% _.each(comment.children.models, function(children) { %> <% children = children.toJSON() %><% } %> <% if(canWriteComments) { %> <% } %>
-
<% }); %>
<% if(children.user.image) { %>
<% } else { %>
<%= children.user.firstLetter %>
<% } %>
<% if(children.parent.id != comment.id) { %>
en respuesta a <%= children.parent.username %>
<% } %>
<%= children.user.username %>
<%= children.published %>
<%= children.dateTime %>
<%= children.text %>
<% if (children.actions.selected && children.actions.selected != '') { %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'love') { %>
Me encanta
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'laugh') { %>
Me parto
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'dizzy') { %>
Flipo
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'cry') { %>
Me entristece
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'pout') { %>
Me cabrea
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'sleep') { %>
Qué aburrimiento
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'mute') { %>
Sin palabras
<% } %>
<% } else { %>
¿cómo te quedas?
<% } %>
- Me encanta
- Me parto
- Flipo
- Me entristece
- Me cabrea
- Qué aburrimiento
- Sin palabras
Responder
<% if (children.actions.love && children.actions.love > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.laugh && children.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.dizzy && children.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.cry && children.actions.cry > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.pout && children.actions.pout > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.sleep && children.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.mute && children.actions.mute > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if(children.actions.count == 0){ %>
-
<% } else { %>
-
<% } %>
<%= children.actions.count %>
<% if (children.actions.love && children.actions.love > 0) { %>
Me encanta: <%= children.actions.love %>
Me parto: <%= children.actions.laugh %>
Flipo: <%= children.actions.dizzy %>
Me entristece: <%= children.actions.cry %>
Me cabrea: <%= children.actions.pout %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= children.actions.sleep %>
Sin palabras: <%= children.actions.mute %>
Me encanta: <%= children.actions.love %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.laugh && children.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
Me parto: <%= children.actions.laugh %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.dizzy && children.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
Flipo: <%= children.actions.dizzy %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.cry && children.actions.cry > 0) { %>
Me entristece: <%= children.actions.cry %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.pout && children.actions.pout > 0) { %>
Me cabrea: <%= children.actions.pout %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.sleep && children.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= children.actions.sleep %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.mute && children.actions.mute > 0) { %>
Sin palabras: <%= children.actions.mute %><% } %>