Esta mañana, el centro de Madrid se ha visto abarrotado por miles de pensionistas que han marchado desde la Puerta del Sol hasta el Congreso de los Diputados para entregar un documento a Meritxell Batet, la presidenta del Congreso.

Durante la jornada, varios manifestantes han coreado la frase "queremos ir a misa" mientras movían las vallas que les impedían el paso. Esta frase no es en absoluto casual.

El pasado sábado, tuvo lugar en la entrada del Valle de los Caídos, un esperpéntico episodio en el que participaron un grupo de nostálgicos franquistas. Unas decenas de personas trataron de entrar al Valle zafándose de los agentes que les impedían el paso formando una barrera. En un vídeo se consiguió recopilar los gritos, forcejeos e insultos del grupo de franquistas que intentaba pasar. Una de las frases míticas de la secuencia es la de dos señoras fuera de sí gritando "queremos ir a misa", frase que han utilizado a modo de crítica los pensionistas en Madrid.

Muchos usuarios han identificado la frase y el cachondeo no se ha hecho esperar.

