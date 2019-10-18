Diario Público
Diario Público

Twitter Si la película del Joker hubiese sido interpretada por Hans Topo de ‘Los Simpson’

Por

Todo el mundo habla de ella y está arrasando en taquillas: es Joker, la película dirigida por Todd Phillips y protagonizada por Joaquin Phoenix. La oscura historia del villano de Batman basada en el personaje de DC Comics. Ahora el tuitero Javier Sánchez se ha marcado una genialidad preguntándose cómo habría sido si Joker hubiese estado protagonizada por Hans Topo de Los Simpsons. Una adaptación del tráiler de la cinta con imágenes de este mítico personaje de la serie de Mat Groening y un montaje absolutamente tronchante.

El personaje Hans Topo (originalmente Hans Moleman) es un hombre que por un problema con el alcohol aparenta ser un anciano. Siempre está al borde de la muerte o protagoniza situaciones ridículas. Curiosamente fue alcalde de Springfield.

Te gustará:
-‘El Resplandor’, ‘Pulp Fiction’, ‘El Padrino’, ‘Instinto Básico’… Los homenajes más épicos de Los Simpson al cine de culto

Lo último en Tremending

En este artículo