Un joven mostrando un bote de detergente en la tele hace recordar los memes de la “trampa del Fairy“

Ayer, durante una conexión en directo de Antena 3 en la que un reportero hablaba de la huelga de estudiantes en Barcelona, un joven hizo un gesto que se ha viralizado en muy poco tiempo.

El chico, colocado estratégicamente detrás del reportero, esperó la conexión en directo para sacar por sorpresa un bote de Fairy. La elección de sacar una botella de Fairy no es casual. La razón por la que el joven sacó este objeto se debe a las palabras del ex delegado del Gobierno de Catalunya, Enric Millo. En marzo de 2019 habló en el juicio del procés de la “trampa del Fairy”.

La actuación del joven manifestante ha recodado los memes que se hicieron tras la intervención de Millo.

