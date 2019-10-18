Un joven mostrando un bote de detergente en la tele hace recordar los memes de la “trampa del Fairy“

Ayer, durante una conexión en directo de Antena 3 en la que un reportero hablaba de la huelga de estudiantes en Barcelona, un joven hizo un gesto que se ha viralizado en muy poco tiempo.
El chico, colocado estratégicamente detrás del reportero, esperó la conexión en directo para sacar por sorpresa un bote de Fairy. La elección de sacar una botella de Fairy no es casual. La razón por la que el joven sacó este objeto se debe a las palabras del ex delegado del Gobierno de Catalunya, Enric Millo. En marzo de 2019 habló en el juicio del procés de la “trampa del Fairy”.
¡Alerta! ¡Ese chaval tiene un bote de Fairy! pic.twitter.com/ZhJipojVWh
— PabloMM (@PabloMM) October 17, 2019
La actuación del joven manifestante ha recodado los memes que se hicieron tras la intervención de Millo.
Primeras imágenes de una violenta CDR atacando a la policía con Fairy pic.twitter.com/Qxj9FUXGTO
— Supel Latón (@Supel_Laton) March 5, 2019
Y el VAReal determina que hay Fairy sobre línea del área. pic.twitter.com/b6vWGuqSHZ
— El_TylerDurden ???? (@El_TylerDurden) March 5, 2019
Fairy atack pic.twitter.com/nGWOpEcs0O
— Vincent Van Gol (@alvarhitoelguap) March 5, 2019
Imagen exclusiva del ataque de un independentista con Fairy durante el 1-O. pic.twitter.com/wtTl6Lk5qd
— Grouchico (@El_Grouchico) March 5, 2019
-Hostia, qué resbalón más tonto!!! Quién ha echado Fairy en la escalera???? pic.twitter.com/dFUrC2061C
— Sr. Humo (@elhombredehumo) March 5, 2019
Los independentistas echaban Fary en el suelo para que los agentes que llevaban botines y no iban descalzos resbalasen.
— Anacleto Panceto (@Xuxipc) March 5, 2019
Preparando la munición... pic.twitter.com/qBEJ1PgJ6t
— ENIAC (@ea3aitjr) March 5, 2019
Imagen de un agente herido brutalmente con Fairy pic.twitter.com/SGL63xomUs
— robotronk (@robotronk1) March 5, 2019
Fairy Fiction pic.twitter.com/2KTx1lxou8
— Carl Winslow (@CarlWinslou) March 5, 2019
Paseando a Miss Fairy. #PelisConFairy pic.twitter.com/9l79NkB4Qy
— Tecnología del botijo (@TecnoBotijo) March 5, 2019
