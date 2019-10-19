Durante la jornada del viernes, la televisión tuvo dos grandes eventos que se contraprogramaban: los disturbios y las cargas policiales en las calles de Barcelona y la gala de los premios Princesa de Asturias.
En varios canales se optó por no dejar de emitir lo que pasaba en Catalunya, por lo que hubo planos que daban qué pensar sobre España. A un lado, los reyes en un acto oficial sin parar de sonreír y con toda la pomposidad que estos actos requieren y al otro lado, las calles de la ciudad condal con trifulcas de todo tipo.
A muchos tuiteros no les pasó desapercibido tal contraste de imágenes.
— Julián Génisson (@Canodrama) October 18, 2019
Sólo tengo tres palabras para esta imagen: VIVA LA REPÚBLICA. pic.twitter.com/7U6BAblDGn
— Nacho MG ????️ (@Nacho_MG) October 18, 2019
Esto. Aquí está la auténtica fractura social.
— Nacho MG ????️ (@Nacho_MG) October 18, 2019
Los Reyes mirando para otro lado mientras millones de catalanes salen a la calle a protestar.
Nada más que añadir. pic.twitter.com/9VOxGbKAU7
— Javier Durán (@tortondo) October 18, 2019
Esto es España, disturbios, manifestación y premios Princesa de Asturias pic.twitter.com/mOOgHS6cPP
— Merche Lopez (@MercheLopez2) October 18, 2019
Leonor es indepe y republicana. https://t.co/1LBKgbjSS6
— Jonathan Martínez (@jonathanmartinz) October 18, 2019
Esta imagen es tremenda. Dos realidades opuestas al mismo tiempo. pic.twitter.com/nTaM7swgEN
— Mario Caballero (@mariocaballerof) October 18, 2019
Hay quienes vieron este montaje y la total ausencia de referencias a Catalunya por parte de la Corona, de una manera un poco más humorística.
— Odna⚔️ (@musubi6_) October 18, 2019
— Oscar Roig Pastor (@Osropasalfa) October 18, 2019
Hostia, me voy a comprar un marco digital para enmarcar esto.
— Pigmalión ???? (@piggmalion) October 18, 2019
— clement ???? (@lauxamedina) October 18, 2019
????????♀️???????????????????? vs REALIDAD #ThisIsTheRealSpain pic.twitter.com/5RM0V3pInT
— mᎪᎥᏆᎬᏟhumᎥᎪ???? (@pelofuego72) October 19, 2019
La Reina y la princesa be like: pic.twitter.com/gFIZ0PPzBY
— ✘ Ronin (@R0niiin) October 18, 2019
