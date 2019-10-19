Diario Público
Disturbios en Catalunya A un lado la Corona y al otro, disturbios: una imagen televisiva para definir España

Durante la jornada del viernes, la televisión tuvo dos grandes eventos que se contraprogramaban: los disturbios y las cargas policiales en las calles de Barcelona y la gala de los premios Princesa de Asturias.

En varios canales se optó por no dejar de emitir lo que pasaba en Catalunya, por lo que hubo planos que daban qué pensar sobre España. A un lado, los reyes en un acto oficial sin parar de sonreír y con toda la pomposidad que estos actos requieren y al otro lado, las calles de la ciudad condal con trifulcas de todo tipo.

A muchos tuiteros no les pasó desapercibido tal contraste de imágenes.

Hay quienes vieron este montaje y la total ausencia de referencias a Catalunya por parte de la Corona, de una manera un poco más humorística.

