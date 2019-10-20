Diario Público
Las redes se mofan de Cake Minuesa por su fracasado intento de colarse en el Valle de los Caídos

Durante la jornada del sábado se hizo público que Cake Minuesa, reportero del portal OK Diario, había sido detenido por la Guardia Civil tras intentar forzar una puerta con cizallas para colarse en el Valle de los Caídos.

No han quedado claras las intenciones del presentador, que lo único que ha transcendido ha sido su detención.

Tímidas, pero constantes, fueron las bromas en torno a la detención de este hombre, siempre en el centro de la polémica.

