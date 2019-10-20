Diario Público
los vídeos de la semana Cuando el ratón no se amilana y le planta cara al gato y otros vídeos de la semana

Cuando el ratón no se amilana y le planta cara al gato

A veces el débil se rebela contra el fuerte y pueden darse situaciones inesperadas. Es lo que sucedió cuando este ratón se revolvió contra su depredador natural.

Un niño, indignado porque su madre se al trabajo fue sin besarle

Completamente indignado: así me muestra Alexander, un niño de Jacksonville (Florida) al que su padre grabó mientras protestaba porque su madre se había ido a trabajar sin darle un beso. Su frustración se ha hecho viral y miles de personas lo han visto ya.

El espectacular vídeo de un joven estadounidense recorriendo los Picos de Europa

Tiene ya más de 98.000 visualizaciones y no es para menos. Es el vídeo de un un joven youtuber llamado Kraig Adams recorriendo los Anillos de Picos de Europa.

Las impresionantes imágenes de un crucero cruzando el canal de Corinto

Un barco de 24.344 toneladas y 22 metros de ancho cruzando la vía marítima del istmo de Corinto con tramos de 25 metros. Se trata del buque noruego Braemar y ha logrado el récord del barco más grande que cruza ese canal.

El vídeo de un grupo de pulpos y gusanos comiéndose el cadáver de una ballena

Esto es lo que ha pasado con una ballena encontrada en la costa central de California. Los pulpos y gusanos se comen el cadáver de lo que queda de ella.

Una mujer se juega la vida limpiando una cristalera

En este vídeo, una empleada del hogar se juega la vida limpiando una ventana desde el alfeizar. No es la primera vez que una imagen como esta corre por las redes.

