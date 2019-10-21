Diario Público
No es la primera instagramer que posa delante de una barricada en Barcelona. Esta vez, una influencer ha aprovechado una de estas barricadas en llamas para grabarse un vídeo haciendo twerking. Según su protagonista, Sandra Kisterna, ha grabado este vídeo para protestar contra la violencia y los disturbios.

"Antes que nada me gustaría aclarar que esto no es NINGÚN tipo de burla y mucho menos quiero OFENDER a la gente que sale a luchar por sus derechos.
Dicho esto; esta es MI FORMA de EXPRESAR MI PROTESTA! Soy consciente de que no todo el mundo lo tomará bien, pero tengo LIBERTAD DE EXPRESIÓN como TODOS!
Hay gente que se manifiesta saliendo a la calle con violencia y yo no soy partícipe de ello", explicaba en el post del vídeo. "Por favor sigamos luchando pero sin tanta violencia porque estamos destrozando NUESTRA CIUDAD", finalizaba.

Kisterna cuenta con más de 12.500 seguidores y su vídeo acumula más de 420.000 reproducciones.

Pese a su explicación, la idea de grabar un vídeo haciendo twerking en ese escenario no ha gustado a muchos, y así lo han hecho ver en sus comentarios.

