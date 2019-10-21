Diario Público
Twitter Las redes, al conocer la fecha y la hora de la exhumación de Franco: “Muy bien, pero esto llega 40 años tarde“

Esta mañana hemos conocido la fecha exacta de la exhumación de Franco del Valle de los Caídos. Finalmente será el 24 de octubre a las 10.30 de la mañana.

Ayer, la cuenta de Twitter del Valle de los Caídos subía un vídeo en el que se veía la maquinaria que llevará a cabo dicha exhumación. "A las 14:50 horas ha entrado en El Valle maquinaria pesada para proceder a la profanación" decía.

Muchos usuarios han explicado que lo que ocurrirá el próximo jueves no es una profanación, sino una exhumación.

Las redes han aplaudido que, por fin, se produzca la exhumación del dictador Francisco Franco, pero también han añadido que esta decisión llega cuarenta años tarde: "Llevan 40 años de retraso en la exhumación de un dictador genocida que nunca debería haber estado en un mausoleo pagado con dinero público".

Otros usuarios consideran que no es necesaria la exhumación y así lo han dejado ver en redes sociales.

