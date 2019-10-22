“Espero que ustedes incluso voten en contra de su enmienda, porque si no cualquier día de estos se la van a aplicar a ustedes en Catalunya”. Son las palabras en el Congreso en 2015 del entonces diputado de Iniciativa per Catalunya-Verds (ICV) Joan Coscubiela sobre la reforma del Código Penal aprobada con la abstención de Convergència i Unió (CiU). En concreto sobre el artículo 573, dentro de una serie de reformas llevadas a cabo durante el Gobierno de Mariano Rajoy, como la Ley Mordaza o la Prisión Permanente Revisable.
Unas palabras que muchos han recordado en la actual situación en Catalunya y cuando algunos hablan de terrorismo, y que ahora el tuitero, escritor Daniel Bernabé ha recordado en un tuit que se ha hecho viral:
Más cosas de estas que no os gustan. @jcoscu, al cual el independentismo puso de vuelta y media, avisando en 2015 a CiU de que votar a favor de la modificación del Código Penal se les volvería en su contra. pic.twitter.com/5ApCmjg03p
— Daniel Bernabé (@diasasaigonados) October 20, 2019
Coscubiela advertía sobre la “desaforada concepción de terrorismo” que permitiría que actos de protesta o conflictos de orden público pudieran considerarse terrorismo.
“Me tengo que referir concretamente a las enmiendas del grupo de Convergència i Unió. Espero que sea por error, pero ¿han visto ustedes lo que han hecho en su enmienda al artículo 573 bis número cuatro? Ayudan a esa confusión. Confunden permanentemente esta proposición de ley con el Código Penal e igualaban desórdenes públicos con terrorismo”, afirmaba.
Eran tiempos de temer más a las protestas por los recortes que a la "policía espanyola".
— Daniel Bernabé (@diasasaigonados) October 20, 2019
Grandísimo documento!!! Gracias por compartirlo
— Marwan (@Marwanmusica) October 20, 2019
Asi es la vida, esta llena de contradicciones. Eso no quiere decir que estuviera bien lo de entonces, ni que este bien lo de ahora. El Coscu aqui tenia mas razon que un Santo.
— MPB (@puspympb) October 20, 2019
Hay que escucharle, no solo oirle. Escuchar
— Antonio (@Tonioga) October 20, 2019
Eran otros tiempos. 2012, después por cierto de la sentencia sobre el Estatut que supuestamente dió origen a todo esto. Tiempos de ser amigos y pata de banco del Estado. pic.twitter.com/hHb12onGsf
— Irene A. (@wesnatius) October 20, 2019
Lapidario !!!!
— Francisco Moreno Lat (@fmlatorre14) October 20, 2019
