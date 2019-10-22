Diario Público
Diario Público

Catalunya Cuando Coscubiela advertía a CiU en 2015 de que la modificación del Código Penal en la que se abstuvieron se les volvería en contra

Por

“Espero que ustedes incluso voten en contra de su enmienda, porque si no cualquier día de estos se la van a aplicar a ustedes en Catalunya”. Son las palabras en el Congreso en 2015 del entonces diputado de Iniciativa per Catalunya-Verds (ICV) Joan Coscubiela sobre la reforma del Código Penal aprobada con la abstención de Convergència i Unió (CiU). En concreto sobre el artículo 573, dentro de una serie de reformas llevadas a cabo durante el Gobierno de Mariano Rajoy, como la Ley Mordaza o la Prisión Permanente Revisable.

Unas palabras que muchos han recordado en la actual situación en Catalunya y cuando algunos hablan de terrorismo, y que ahora el tuitero, escritor Daniel Bernabé ha recordado en un tuit que se ha hecho viral:

Coscubiela advertía sobre la “desaforada concepción de terrorismo” que permitiría que actos de protesta o conflictos de orden público pudieran considerarse terrorismo.

“Me tengo que referir concretamente a las enmiendas del grupo de Convergència i Unió. Espero que sea por error, pero ¿han visto ustedes lo que han hecho en su enmienda al artículo 573 bis número cuatro? Ayudan a esa confusión. Confunden permanentemente esta proposición de ley con el Código Penal e igualaban desórdenes públicos con terrorismo”, afirmaba.

Lo último en Tremending

En este artículo