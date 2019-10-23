Un periodista del programa España Directo ha sufrido un lapsus cuando informaba de la exhumación de Franco.
Cuando estaba explicando cómo se iba a proceder el traslado del dictador del Valle de los Caídos al cementerio de Mingorrubio, el periodista ha cometido un fallo que no ha pasado desapercibido confundiendo el apellido de la mujer de Franco con el de la vicepresidenta del Gobierno socialista de Pedro Sánchez.
“Franco descansará en en un panteón junto a su mujer, Carmen Calvo”.
Ahora en #EspañaDirecto de @La1_tve.#Franco será enterrado junto a su mujer... CARMEN CALVO... ayyyy mi madre!!!! @PSOE pic.twitter.com/q521wCOXWO
— Guamasa (@Arcadio_PM67) October 21, 2019
Las risas no se han hecho esperar y las redes han comentado el lapsus del reportero.
Está bien el humor pero TVE debe rectificar. Hacer descansar a Carmen Calvo con Franco en la misma sepultura atraviesa todos los límites...https://t.co/hE4nwPjnNC
— Pablo Iglesias (@Pablo_Iglesias_) October 22, 2019
????????De auténtica traca señores ???????????????? https://t.co/hY3svZwJzg
— L.S.P.10 (@LourdesSPayan10) October 22, 2019
Imagínate el WhatsApp de la familia de Carmen Calvo ahora ???? https://t.co/ingKU3RhDO
— Zuriñe (@Zurine_UG) October 22, 2019
