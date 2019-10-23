Diario Público
Exhumación Franco El lapsus de un periodista al confundir a Carmen Polo con Carmen Calvo

Un periodista del programa España Directo ha sufrido un lapsus cuando informaba de la exhumación de Franco.

Cuando estaba explicando cómo se iba a proceder el traslado del dictador del Valle de los Caídos al cementerio de Mingorrubio, el periodista ha cometido un fallo que no ha pasado desapercibido confundiendo el apellido de la mujer de Franco con el de la vicepresidenta del Gobierno socialista de Pedro Sánchez.

“Franco descansará en en un panteón junto a su mujer, Carmen Calvo”.

Las risas no se han hecho esperar y las redes han comentado el lapsus del reportero.

