Hoy, el dictador Francisco Franco ha salido, por fin, de la Basílica del Valle de los Caídos. Lo ha hecho a hombros de sus familiares sin honores, aunque con gritos de "viva España" y "viva Franco".
Los familiares del dictador han recorrido 300 metros con el ataúd, que iba tapado con una tela de color marrón y un estandarte de la cruz laureada de San Fernando.
A muchos tuiteros, al ver el ataúd cubierto de una tela marrón, han pensado que la familia de Franco estaba portando un bollo de chocolate en vez de al dictador.
¿No os parece que están cargando un Tigretón gigante? pic.twitter.com/rE2io994oi
— Señorita Puri (@SenoritaPuri) October 24, 2019
O sea, a ver, ¿es un ataúd o es un tronco de Navidad? Tengo dudas. Y ¿por qué está ahí Nanni Moretti? pic.twitter.com/LzmnEdXPqj
— Blanca Lacasa (@BlancaLacasa) October 24, 2019
Es un tronco de navidad ???? pic.twitter.com/Ze7RV3kW1h
— San ♡ (@pinklemo) October 24, 2019
¿Soy yo? ¿O parece un ñordo gigante?#UnboxingFranco #ExhumaciónFranco pic.twitter.com/mdMMUEXNqa
— Javier Durán (@tortondo) October 24, 2019
Por favor, decidme que no soy yo la única a la que la caja de la momia le parece un tronco de Navidad.#ByeFranco #unboxingfranco #ExhumaciónFranco pic.twitter.com/kb0uFE5Prd
— La Novia Cadáver (@Lanoviacadaver_) October 24, 2019
La urna parece un tronco de Navidad. pic.twitter.com/TPtAP30Fa0
— Lore-lay (@FrauPelusa) October 24, 2019
No entiendo tanto revuelo por el traslado de un tronco de navidad...#Franco#exumacionfranco #MemoriaHistorica pic.twitter.com/pTBpbcf541
— El Príncipe del Pueblo (@principe_pueblo) October 24, 2019
¿Os imagináis la cara que tenemos los jóvenes viendo esto?
Mucho dictador y mucho miedo, pero... ¿El feretro es un huesito de chocolate o un Kit Kat? #HoySeSale #YaEsMediodia346 pic.twitter.com/Erv5bgieh5
— Aѕεятινσ ✈️ (@Aser_TiVo) October 24, 2019
Un poco rancio el Tigretón.#unboxingfranco pic.twitter.com/au7HjgS0LV
— Raúl Salazar (@respetocanas) October 24, 2019
