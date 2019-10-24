Diario Público
Exhumación Franco “¿No os parece que están cargando un Tigretón gigante?“: cachondeo en redes por el féretro de Franco

Hoy, el dictador Francisco Franco ha salido, por fin, de la Basílica del Valle de los Caídos. Lo ha hecho a hombros de sus familiares sin honores, aunque con gritos de "viva España" y "viva Franco".

Los familiares del dictador han recorrido 300 metros con el ataúd, que iba tapado con una tela de color marrón y un estandarte de la cruz laureada de San Fernando.

A muchos tuiteros, al ver el ataúd cubierto de una tela marrón, han pensado que la familia de Franco estaba portando un bollo de chocolate en vez de al dictador.

