Tremending Topic Directo 24-O A punto de concluir el unboxing de Franco: “Acaba de llegar un segundo helicóptero al Valle de los Caídos, no sabemos con qué intenciones“

Por

Te contamos en directo la exhumación de Franco con la misma poca rigurosidad que otros medios pero con más risas. Te contamos la información seria en el directo de Público.es

12.00- Mientras todo el mundo espera la finalización del unboxing de Franco, los franquistas dan el cante a las afueras del Valle de los Caídos

11.45- Las redes se imaginan cómo será el traslado de Franco en helicóptero

11.15- Aterriza el segundo helicóptero en el Valle de los Caídos

11.05- La exhumación ya ha comenzado y los nervios comienzan a notarse

10.28- Ya está todo listo. Los familiares han llegado.

10.15- Ya no queda nada para el comienzo de la exhumación. ¿Estará nervioso por salir?

9.45- Comienza el unboxing de Franco

