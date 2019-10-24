Te contamos en directo la exhumación de Franco con la misma poca rigurosidad que otros medios pero con más risas. Te contamos la información seria en el directo de Público.es
12.00- Mientras todo el mundo espera la finalización del unboxing de Franco, los franquistas dan el cante a las afueras del Valle de los Caídos
Las grupis de Franco, ¿les lanzarán las bragas cuando pase el coche? #exhumacionFranco #FrancoSaleARV #unboxingfranco pic.twitter.com/i9CXcTHbYl
— Noelia García (@NoeGarNa) October 24, 2019
Que amables son los policias cuando quieren ante una concentracion no autorizada pic.twitter.com/q79llU4T0Z
— juan carlos mohr (@juancarlosmohr) October 24, 2019
11.45- Las redes se imaginan cómo será el traslado de Franco en helicóptero
Última actualización sobre la #exhumacionFranco #unboxingfranco #exhumacionFrancoar pic.twitter.com/QJZ1lTb1HB
— Joselito el Desarrapado (@joselitodes) October 24, 2019
Los Simpson también predijeron la exhumación de Franco #HoySeSale #unboxingfranco pic.twitter.com/RrI8eDzNa3
— ???? Spooky Scary Lazybones ???? (@adromaniac) October 24, 2019
11.15- Aterriza el segundo helicóptero en el Valle de los Caídos
Última hora: Acaba de llegar un segundo helicóptero al Valle de los Caídos, no sabemos con qué intenciones.#ExhumaciónFranco pic.twitter.com/e3nz7haDUW
— SR.VEGETAL (@mejorchef) October 24, 2019
11.05- La exhumación ya ha comenzado y los nervios comienzan a notarse
Joder, qué nervios!!! #exhumacionFranco pic.twitter.com/90o0L3fBZK
— Paquete Crujiente (@pachekman) October 24, 2019
Rebajas en el Valle de los Caídos.#exhumacionFranco pic.twitter.com/PbH4BFB2qC
— Clint Piticlint (@ClintPiticlint) October 23, 2019
Hoy... A mover el esqueleto!! #exhumacionFranco #unboxingfranco pic.twitter.com/4E7MniWY8l
— La Mabe ???? (@siemprellegastu) October 24, 2019
10.28- Ya está todo listo. Los familiares han llegado.
-Perdona ¿te vas? pic.twitter.com/qU01aqDbBk
— Mulo (@AbreCesar23) October 23, 2019
PAM PAPA PAM pic.twitter.com/xvS2OC7lUd
— La Vida Moderna (@vidamoderna) October 24, 2019
10.15- Ya no queda nada para el comienzo de la exhumación. ¿Estará nervioso por salir?
-Qué contento le veo, excelencia!
-Es que hoy me voy a mover el esqueleto!#unboxingfranco #exhumacionFranco pic.twitter.com/VXUmwhANeE
— Jan Moixó???? (@CapitaJanMoixo) October 24, 2019
"chavales, en un rato empieza el umboxing" #unboxingfranco pic.twitter.com/BREgQyAVQC
— MrAdrianki (@MrAdrianki) October 24, 2019
#ExhumacionFranco #UnboxingFranco
Paquita Salas // Paquito Sales pic.twitter.com/QZ0gi7Z1Mf
— Isma ???????? (@Ismaeae_) October 24, 2019
9.45- Comienza el unboxing de Franco
- ¿Salimos este jueves?
- Antes me pego un tiro.#ExhumaciónFranco pic.twitter.com/LLQiQItFBd
— Javier Durán (@tortondo) October 23, 2019
Soy Concha, entro // Soy Franco, salgo pic.twitter.com/dB0cyMfjwr
— Rey Legónidas (@ReyLegonidas) October 22, 2019
— Nico Ordozgoiti (@NicoOrdozgoiti) October 23, 2019
Venga Paco, al siguiente hoyo... pic.twitter.com/2GWzygYZ4c
— El Inspector (@El_Funcionari_) October 23, 2019
A la familia Franco este año les sale a devolver.
— Bob Estropajo (@BobEstropajo) October 21, 2019
