La exhumación de Franco fue motivo de celebración para muchos activistas que llevan años denunciando la impunidad del franquismo. Ayer, después de sacar al dictador del Valle de los Caídos, el Foro por la Memoria de la Comunidad de Madrid convocó una celebración en Sol a las ocho de la tarde.
A la cita acudieron muchas personas que brindaron por la exhumación del dictador. El vídeo que capta ese momento de alegría y celebración ha sido comparido por cientos de personas y muchos han coincidido en los mismo: "Es la imagen con la que me quiero quedar".
Republicanos brindan en Sol por la exhumación del genocida Franco. pic.twitter.com/ihggUex8Cr
— Fonsi Loaiza (@FonsiLoaiza) October 24, 2019
Estos amigos y amigas llevan denunciando la impunidad del franquismo años, décadas. Cada jueves en la Puerta del Sol, donde haga falta, donde se les necesite. Y hoy, para mí, esta es la imagen del día. Es la imagen con la que me quiero quedar. https://t.co/jNqgHGPJuP
— Alejandro Torrús (@ATorrus) October 24, 2019
Esto es lo que debería salir en la televisión y no cuatro mataos franquistas https://t.co/mPNGOG97UT
— Heitor García ???? (@heitorgarciaa) October 25, 2019
Esto me hace muy feliz. https://t.co/OSmQFLhqW5
— erikota⚡ (@erikota__) October 25, 2019
Nuestra venganza es ser felices. https://t.co/OTheN8EFvs
— Guillermo Zapata (@gzapatamadrid) October 24, 2019
