La exhumación de Franco fue motivo de celebración para muchos activistas que llevan años denunciando la impunidad del franquismo. Ayer, después de sacar al dictador del Valle de los Caídos, el Foro por la Memoria de la Comunidad de Madrid convocó una celebración en Sol a las ocho de la tarde.

A la cita acudieron muchas personas que brindaron por la exhumación del dictador. El vídeo que capta ese momento de alegría y celebración ha sido comparido por cientos de personas y muchos han coincidido en los mismo: "Es la imagen con la que me quiero quedar".

