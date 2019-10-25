Diario Público
Diario Público

Twitter “Muchos años de socialismo, pero quedan muchas cosas por desenterrar”: el vídeo de una diputada de Podemos sobre la exhumación de Franco

Por

El pasado jueves, el dictador Francisco Franco fue exhumado de la Basílica del Valle de los Caídos. Lo hizo a hombros de sus familiares y ya se encuentra enterrado en el cementerio de Mingorrubio.

Durante toda la jornada, las redes comentaron cada movimiento que se vivió en un día que se recordará durante años.

En este contexto, la diputada por Ibiza del Parlament por Podemos, Gloria Santiago, hizo un vídeo que se ha viralizado en muy pocas horas. Santiago se grabó con una caja de cartón haciendo un unboxing, a modo de parodia, para mandar un mensaje a Pedro Sánchez: “muchos años de socialismo pero aún quedan muchas cosas por desenterrar”.

El vídeo ha triunfado en redes sociales y ya cuenta con más de 160.000 reproducciones y 6.000 likes.

Lo último en Tremending

En este artículo