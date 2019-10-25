El pasado jueves, el dictador Francisco Franco fue exhumado de la Basílica del Valle de los Caídos. Lo hizo a hombros de sus familiares y ya se encuentra enterrado en el cementerio de Mingorrubio.
Durante toda la jornada, las redes comentaron cada movimiento que se vivió en un día que se recordará durante años.
En este contexto, la diputada por Ibiza del Parlament por Podemos, Gloria Santiago, hizo un vídeo que se ha viralizado en muy pocas horas. Santiago se grabó con una caja de cartón haciendo un unboxing, a modo de parodia, para mandar un mensaje a Pedro Sánchez: “muchos años de socialismo pero aún quedan muchas cosas por desenterrar”.
Pst pst! Sánchez! Guay lo del #unboxingfranco pero mira bien en el fondo de la caja que aún queda mucho por sacar. #exhumacionFranco pic.twitter.com/H9A4cezgQ1
— Gloria Santiago (@gloriasantiagoc) October 24, 2019
El vídeo ha triunfado en redes sociales y ya cuenta con más de 160.000 reproducciones y 6.000 likes.
tú sí que sabes comunicar
— Kanario en Málaga ???????? (@rcanariasmalaga) October 24, 2019
Cuando he visto el hasta de #unboxingfranco estaba deseando de que alguien hiciera un video de este royo. GRACIAS ????????
— Felix Conxdemixta (@FelixLain) October 24, 2019
Falta mucho por hacer https://t.co/31cglXrNY5
— Antonio Luna (@Antonioldc4) October 24, 2019
