Diario Público
Diario Público

los vídeos de la semana Un niño con parálisis que cumple su sueño de ser skater y otros vídeo de la semana

Por

Tremenda pelea en un Mercadona de Barcelona

Una historia triste que se ha hecho viral. Una mujer llevaba un carrito de bebé junto a una joven y es detenida cuando intenta salir del supermercado con diversos productos robados. Al impedirlo, los trabajadores de Mercadona son agredidos. Hasta una decena de trabajadores tuvieron que intervenir para frenarla.

'Franco's exhumation'. El videojuego

El vídeo de un videojuego ficticio que está arrasando en Twitter y Facebook. Al más puro estilo Súper Mario, el protagonista intenta llegar a la basílica del Valle de los Caídos, no sin antes superar los obstáculos que le ponen todos aquellos que no quieren que se exhumado.

El conmovedor video del niño con parálisis que cumple su sueño de ser skater

En una grabación de 30 segundos se muestra el momento en el que un niño brasileño de siete años con parálisis desde que tenía un año y ocho meses cuando sufrió un derrame cerebral, se convierte en un skater con ayuda de su madre.

Lo último en Tremending

En este artículo