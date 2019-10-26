Diario Público
Twitter «Si no te gusta, tienes a Bertín en otro canal»: el tremendo zasca de un programa de La Sexta

Equipo de investigación, programa de televisión emitido en La Sexta los viernes a las 22.30 horas, respondió a un telespectador crítico a través de su cuenta de Twitter. ¿El motivo? La exhumación de Franco y el contenido de su programa.

Todo vino a raíz de un tuit en el que se anunciaba la programación del día.

A lo que un usuario, de nombre Pedro Montes, respondió enfadado. Por lo visto, no le gusta que se hable de Franco en antena.

Es entonces cuando se produce el zasca monumental. Desde la cuenta oficial del programa, se decidió responder al tuitero con un pequeño guiño a la competencia.

Por si no lo has pillado, se refieren al programa Mi casa es la tuya, de Bertín Osborne, que se emite en Telecinco en la misma franja horaria que Equipo de Investigación. El eco de la respuesta, con miles de interacciones de los usuarios, tuvo alguna otra respuesta que fue cortada de tajo por la cuenta, una vez más.

Algunos tuiteros achacaron la agresividad, pero desde Equipo de Investigación se quiso rebajar el tono para no darle más dramatismo al asunto.

