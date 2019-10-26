Diario Público
Virales de Twitter Así eran los tuiteros más famosos cuando nadie les leía: un hilo destapa los chascarrillos fracasados

"Arqueología tuitera", así define el tuitero Juan Ceñal al ejercicio de recolectar algunos de los tuits que pusieron los que ahora son los reyes de la red social cuando "estaban empezando" y "quedaron en el olvido".

En el hilo, se recogen tuits de usuarios como @AzulWorow, @hora_teta, @olaladefua y @bobestopajo, entre otros. Los chascarrillos, que la mayoría datan de hace más de tres años, se quedaron con un número de retuits y likes mucho más bajo del que están acostumbradas estas tuitstars. La mayoría, no alcanzan ni los diez retuits y algunos simplemente llegan a los dos 'me gusta'.

 

 

