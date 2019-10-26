"Arqueología tuitera", así define el tuitero Juan Ceñal al ejercicio de recolectar algunos de los tuits que pusieron los que ahora son los reyes de la red social cuando "estaban empezando" y "quedaron en el olvido".
Arqueología tuitera: Cuando algunos de tus tuiteros favoritos estaban empezando pusieron tuits con 0 retuits que se quedaron en el olvido
— Juan Ceñal (@ordago13) October 25, 2019
En el hilo, se recogen tuits de usuarios como @AzulWorow, @hora_teta, @olaladefua y @bobestopajo, entre otros. Los chascarrillos, que la mayoría datan de hace más de tres años, se quedaron con un número de retuits y likes mucho más bajo del que están acostumbradas estas tuitstars. La mayoría, no alcanzan ni los diez retuits y algunos simplemente llegan a los dos 'me gusta'.
@AzulWorow https://t.co/KVNePLYNJg
— Juan Ceñal (@ordago13) October 25, 2019
@hora_tetahttps://t.co/1z6rKmqBq1
— Juan Ceñal (@ordago13) October 25, 2019
@olaladefua https://t.co/SuquQCyw3P
— Juan Ceñal (@ordago13) October 25, 2019
@Onde_va_iyo https://t.co/Qfb3KIXTPF
— Juan Ceñal (@ordago13) October 25, 2019
@miss_huevoshttps://t.co/ksdY8HCq4v
— Juan Ceñal (@ordago13) October 25, 2019
@diostuiterohttps://t.co/DRqXGizvAr
— Juan Ceñal (@ordago13) October 25, 2019
@G1NT0N1Chttps://t.co/vyQlYaNrVM
— Juan Ceñal (@ordago13) October 25, 2019
@Profeta_Baruc https://t.co/pfmZn4qTjr
— Juan Ceñal (@ordago13) October 25, 2019
@ElFalloninghttps://t.co/Lf7D0EZDgl
— Juan Ceñal (@ordago13) October 25, 2019
@mea_pulpa https://t.co/c1ZvC865az
— Juan Ceñal (@ordago13) October 25, 2019
@unmundolibre https://t.co/rjVt3B6q10
— Juan Ceñal (@ordago13) October 25, 2019
@unmundolibre https://t.co/rjVt3B6q10
— Juan Ceñal (@ordago13) October 25, 2019
