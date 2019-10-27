El presidente del Gobierno en funciones, Pedro Sánchez, tildó a Albert Rivera durante un mitin de precampaña de "liberal ibérico" por mostrar desinterés en la exhumación de Franco del Valle de los Caídos.
El comentario, que había pasado desapercibido en los medios y en las redes, ha sido recogido por el propio Rivera y Ciudadanos ha decidido publicar un vídeo como respuesta. Eso sí, puede que el feeling que la formación naranja esperase no ha sido el encontrado.
Ayer Sánchez quiso hacerse el gracioso diciendo que los de Ciudadanos somos “liberales ibéricos”. Pues sí, nos encanta la libertad, nos encanta España y sabemos distinguir bien un ibérico de una mortadela. Así que muchas gracias, nos quedamos con el nombre ???????? pic.twitter.com/aoIQvnkLn7
— Albert Rivera (@Albert_Rivera) October 26, 2019
Referencias a la mortadela, risas que parecen forzadas... Las redes, muy a pesar de Ciudadanos, se han tomado a broma el sketch lanzado desde la cuenta oficial del líder del partido.
— Antonio Velázquez (@A__Velazquez) October 26, 2019
— Laura (@Luricm) October 26, 2019
Bueno. https://t.co/wkPIkKnXiK
— Facu Díaz (@FacuDiazT) October 26, 2019
Paremos un segundo y analicemos en profundidad las risas de Rivera al final del vídeo. Yo no sé ni qué decir. pic.twitter.com/Wvraqd3i2l
— Quique Peinado (@quiquepeinado) October 26, 2019
— Annie Altamirano /❤ (@AnnieAlta2012) October 26, 2019
Ciudadanos: pic.twitter.com/9hwj43G7cA
— ant (@abalos) October 26, 2019
Ostia que vergüenza ajena....
— marcramosb90 (@marcramosb90) October 26, 2019
Cuando los asesores de Albert Rivera le recomiendan que no haga lo que ha propuesto. pic.twitter.com/s0l61UOMgh
— Jotaderos (@jotaderos) October 26, 2019
La naturalidad de Flos Mariae pic.twitter.com/b2Nf4AyU4S
— Mr. Jorsman (@grouchymur) October 26, 2019
— Pilar Casado (@pilar_casado) October 26, 2019
Rivera se ha convertido en una triste caricatura de sí mismo. pic.twitter.com/fICITiVOf1
— Rubén Sánchez (@RubenSanchezTW) October 26, 2019
Albert Rivera ya es indistinguible de un sketch de Muchachada Nui pic.twitter.com/vcInkmCJjM
— AntonioMaestre (@AntonioMaestre) October 26, 2019
En la nueva serie de Netflix, un joven que se iba a comer el mundo acaba arruinado y trabajando en la pizzería Liberales Ibéricos donde sus compañeras le explican cómo tomarse la vida con más calma. pic.twitter.com/Zbhpcv8SMu
— Iñigo S. Ugarte (@Guerraeterna) October 26, 2019
