El presidente del Gobierno en funciones, Pedro Sánchez, tildó a Albert Rivera durante un mitin de precampaña de "liberal ibérico" por mostrar desinterés en la exhumación de Franco del Valle de los Caídos.

El comentario, que había pasado desapercibido en los medios y en las redes, ha sido recogido por el propio Rivera y Ciudadanos ha decidido publicar un vídeo como respuesta. Eso sí, puede que el feeling que la formación naranja esperase no ha sido el encontrado.

Referencias a la mortadela, risas que parecen forzadas... Las redes, muy a pesar de Ciudadanos, se han tomado a broma el sketch lanzado desde la cuenta oficial del líder del partido.

