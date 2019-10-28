“Aquí está papá, aquí está mamá… Se quieren. Quieren formar una familia y viene un niño”. Es la explicación del vicepresidente de la comunidad de Madrid, Ignacio Aguado, ante la pregunta “¿de dónde vienen los niños?”, en el programa Vuelta al Cole de Telemadrid. Un espacio muy criticado, en el que ya hemos visto a Carlos Baute hablar a los niños sobre la situación política en Venezuela, al alcalde de Madrid diciéndoles que la izquierda decide por ellos o a Mario Vaquerizo asegurando que el feminismo le da igual.
En esta ocasión, fue Aguado el que respondió así poco después de ordenar de mejor a peor los presidentes de la Comunidad de Madrid (sin explicar la imputación de varios de ellos en casos de corrupción).
Su escueta explicación sobre la reproducción sexual (Minuto 21.30 del programa) no convenció a Diego, un niño de nueve años que ofreció una mucho más completa que la del político de Ciudadanos y aprovechó para darle un ‘zasca’: “Es porque un espermatozoide y la célula reproductiva de una mujer, que ahora mismo no me acuerdo de cómo se llama, se junta y de ahí aparece un ser vivo, pero él con su explicación ha dicho que porque se quieren aparece un bebé ahí de la nada”.
¿De dónde vienen los niños @ignacioaguado ? El tiempo empieza ¡YA!
????#AguadoAlCole
???? @telemadrid
???? en Directo ???? https://t.co/mOy5XL3LlZ pic.twitter.com/v6JY5rpdiL
— Telemadrid (@telemadrid) October 27, 2019
Alguno de los niños hubieran añadido algo más a la expliación de @ignacioaguado ????
????#AguadoAlCole
???? @telemadrid
???? en Directo ???? https://t.co/mOy5XL3LlZ pic.twitter.com/8oKT4fCTbu
— Telemadrid (@telemadrid) October 27, 2019
