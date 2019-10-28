El pasado pasado 27 de octubre, el usuario Miquel S.Cugat, publicó un vídeo grabado en una terraza de Barcelona. En él aparecen varias personas cenando en una terraza de un restaurante. De lejos, aparecen varios policías que, al oír a un joven gritar que les dejen en paz porque están cenando, se acercan a la terraza y, sin mediar palabra, comienzan a agredir a la gente que allí se encontraba.
La secuencia dura poco más de un minuto, pero capta la agonía de los ciudadanos que se encontraban en la terraza del restaurante y la reacción desproporcionada de los policías.
Más señores que no sirven para ser policías pic.twitter.com/zxoKrkxH91
— Stéphane M. Grueso (@fanetin) October 27, 2019
En menos de 24 horas, ha superado el millón de visualizaciones y miles de personas han compartido la secuencia tan criticada.
Terrible y el miedo que tuvieron que pasar..
— Aurora (@LAPYZAZUL) October 27, 2019
Hay que empezar a hablar de vandalismo institucional.
— Percebegallego (@Percebegallego) October 27, 2019
Qué barbaridad 🙁
— Eva Aroca (@Aroca_Eva) October 27, 2019
Estoy aterrorizada
— JLC (@JLC56910658) October 27, 2019
