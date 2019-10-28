Diario Público
Twitter El vídeo de varios policías cargando contra los clientes de un restaurante en Barcelona: “Estoy aterrorizada“

El pasado pasado 27 de octubre, el usuario Miquel S.Cugat, publicó un vídeo grabado en una terraza de Barcelona. En él aparecen varias personas cenando en una terraza de un restaurante. De lejos, aparecen varios policías que, al oír a un joven gritar que les dejen en paz porque están cenando, se acercan a la terraza y, sin mediar palabra, comienzan a agredir a la gente que allí se encontraba.

La secuencia dura poco más de un minuto, pero capta la agonía de los ciudadanos que se encontraban en la terraza del restaurante y la reacción desproporcionada de los policías.

En menos de 24 horas, ha superado el millón de visualizaciones y miles de personas han compartido la secuencia tan criticada.

